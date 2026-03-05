The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) took a major decision when it comes to revamping the cricket set up in the country with Richard Pybus replacing Jonathan Trott as the national team's head coach. The governing body also added Toby Radford as the batting coach ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 but their campaign ended on a disappointing note. Following the group stage elimination, the ACB has reportedly started considering 'reforms' within the team as well as chief executive Naseeb Khan hinted at a possible change in captaincy as well. Rashid Khan is currently the T20I captain.

“We are currently considering reforms within the team," Naseeb told Cricbuzz.

“If you are building a team for the future, changes are inevitable. We have already changed the head coach, batting coach, and trainer, and similar adjustments will also be made within the team.“However, no final decision has been made regarding the captaincy yet, so I cannot say at this stage whether it will change or remain the same," he added.

Under Rashid Khan's captaincy, Afghanistan failed to reach the Super 8 stage of T20 World Cup 2026 and it was the second consecutive time that they were knocked out in the group stage. Naseeb also said that Pybus will join the side after the Sri Lanka series with the team beginning their preparation for the 2027 and 2028 World Cups.

“After the Sri Lanka series, he (Pybus) will come to Afghanistan. We are planning to introduce a new management team for the HPC," Naseeb said.

“We want to start preparations now for the 2027 and 2028 World Cups and also bring Afghanistan's domestic talent to the international stage," he added.

However, the series seems unlikely at the moment considering the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“Yes, I am in Dubai for this purpose to finalise the logistics and other preparations for the series. If the situation normalises, we will definitely proceed with it," Naseeb said.