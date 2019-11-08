 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Ye Pathan K Hath Hai Thakur", Rashid Khan's Hilarious Response To Yusuf Pathan's Stunning Catch

Updated: 08 November 2019 17:59 IST

Yusuf Pathan took a one-handed stunner in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and got a hilarious response from Afghanistan captain, Rashid Khan.

"Ye Pathan K Hath Hai Thakur", Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan came up with a hilarious response to Yusuf Pathan's one-handed catch. © AFP

Yusuf Pathan, who has not played for India since 2012, produced a stunning one-handed catch for Baroda to send back Goa's skipper Darshan Misal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali clash on Friday. Yusuf bagged a duck with the bat but kept his team in the hunt with a stunning effort in the field during the Group A fixture. Yusuf's brother, Irfan Pathan took to Twitter to share the video of the catch. Soon after Irfan's tweet, Afghanistan captain, Rashid Khan, came up with a hilarious response while appreciating Yusuf's effort at extra cover. "Absolutely stunner @iamyusufpathan Bhai. Ye Pathan k hath hai thakur," Rashid Khan tweeted.

In the match, Baroda won the toss and opted to bat in Vizag. Baroda were off to a horrible start as they lost both their openers inside the first two overs.

Swapnil Singh and Deepak Hooda then steadied the ship with a 53-run stand for the third wicket. In the process, Swapnil went onto to register his maiden Twenty20 (T20) half-century.

Baroda finished their innings at 149 for nine in 20 overs. Chasing 150 for the win, Goa also lost quick wickets early on but Suyash Prabhudessai's unbeaten knock of 60 helped Goa to secure four points.

For Baroda, Atit Sheth was the pick of the bowlers who finished with figures of three for 20 in his four overs.

In the other matches from Group A, Andhra brushed aside Bihar with a convincing 10-wicket win as they chased down 98 runs with over eighth overs to spare.

Also, Karnataka secured four points as they beat Uttarakhand by nine wickets.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Yusuf Khan Pathan Yusuf Pathan Irfan Khan Pathan Irfan Pathan Rashid Khan Arman Rashid Khan Cricket India India Cricket Team
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
The Hundred Draft: Rashid Khan Taken With First Pick, Chris Gayle Misses Out
The Hundred Draft: Rashid Khan Taken With First Pick, Chris Gayle Misses Out
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Rashid Khan
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Rashid Khan's Injury A Concern For Afghanistan Ahead Of Tri-Series Final
Retiring Hamilton Masakadza Leads Zimbabwe To Maiden Win Over Afghanistan
Retiring Hamilton Masakadza Leads Zimbabwe To Maiden Win Over Afghanistan
Video Of Kids Dancing After Afghanistan
Video Of Kids Dancing After Afghanistan's Test Win In Bangladesh Is Viral
Afghanistan
Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi Retires From Test Cricket, Receives Winning Farewell
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.