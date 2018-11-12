Watch: Gautam Gambhir Upset With Umpiring Decision

Gautam Gambhir was left frustrated following an umpiring decision which ruled him out during the Round 2 of the Ranji Trophy at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on Monday. Delhi opener Gautam Gambhir looked in good touch from the onset, hitting eight boundaries in his 44-run knock, which was brought to an end by a questionable umpiring decision. The incident took place in the 17th over of the match when Gautam Gambhir tried to defend the delivery from Himachal Pradesh spinner Mayank Dagar before it took the pads and ended in the hands of Priyanshu Khanduri fielding at short leg.

Dagar was quick to appeal and the umpire gave it out without showing any hesitation.

An upset Gambhir walked back to the dressing room, after taking another look at the umpire.

Gambhir had earlier stepped down as the captain of the Delhi Ranji team.

Gambhir said that he has requested The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) not to consider him for the role in ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

"Time to pass the captaincy baton to youngsters, hence have requested the DDCA selectors not to consider me for that role. I will be in the background helping the new leader to win games," Gambhir wrote in a tweet.

Nitish Rana is leading the Delhi Ranji Team in the ongoing Round 2, Elite Group B match against Himachal Pradesh.