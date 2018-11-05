Gautam Gambhir Trolled On Twitter For Criticising Mohammad Azharuddin's Eden Gardens Honour

After Mohammad Azharuddin rang the bell to mark the start of the first Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and the Windies at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, Gautam Gambhir lashed out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for giving the tainted former India captain such an honour. After expressing his displeasure, Gambhir faced backlash on Twitter.

India may have won today at Eden but I am sorry @bcci, CoA &CAB lost. Looks like the No Tolerance Policy against Corrupt takes a leave on Sundays! I know he was allowed to contest HCA polls but then this is shocking....The bell is ringing, hope the powers that be are listening. pic.twitter.com/0HKbp2Bs9r — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 4, 2018

GG, you have disappointed me big time. Politics n all is fine but at least you must had respected the values of that game which gave you everything. #RespectYourSenior — Berbatov (@bbtv9) November 4, 2018

Had great respect for you but this is uncalled for.. #unfollowing — Shahnawaz (@iamshaah5) November 4, 2018

Let GG elaborate his views before making any desperate point — (@prashant_pash46) November 4, 2018

Are u targeting azhar?

What has happened to you Gautam, u r disrespecting ur senior.

What is the reason for ur changed behaviour in past few months?? — AYUSH PANDEY (@AYP1293) November 4, 2018

He has been given clean chit by the SC . So why are you disrespecting a senior player ? — Laupyam Pattnaik (@Laupyampattnaik) November 4, 2018

High court cleared him up

Before that he was made MP from super honest party

BCCI was controlled by same party leaders

Case was not taken up to SC by grace of ..... — Dr.Madhur Agrawal (@madhuragrawal22) November 5, 2018

One of India's most flamboyant skippers, Azharuddin's career came to a controversial end after when he was implicated in the infamous match-fixing scandal in 2000 and subsequently banned for life by the BCCI.

Azhar had fought the decision in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which ruled in his favour in 2012. The Indian cricket board didn't challenge the court order and later made it clear that it no longer prohibited Azharuddin from holding any position in the ICC or BCCI or its affiliated associations.

Azhar, who captained India in 47 Tests, played 99 Tests for India and scored 6,215 runs at an average of 45.03. He represented the national team in 334 One-day Internationals and made 9,378 runs at an average of 36.92.