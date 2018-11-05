 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Gautam Gambhir Trolled On Twitter For Criticising Mohammad Azharuddin's Eden Gardens Honour

Updated: 05 November 2018 23:28 IST

Gautam Gambhir had expressed his displeasure over Mohammad Azharuddin ringing the bell at the start of the first T20I on Sunday.

Gautam Gambhir Trolled On Twitter For Criticising Mohammad Azharuddin
Gautam Gambhir termed Mohammed Azharuddin's Eden Gardens Honour as shocking. © AFP

After Mohammad Azharuddin rang the bell to mark the start of the first Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and the Windies at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, Gautam Gambhir lashed out at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for giving the tainted former India captain such an honour. After expressing his displeasure, Gambhir faced backlash on Twitter. 

This is what Gambhir had tweeted:

Fans didn't quite enjoy his stand against the Indian board allowing Azharuddin to ring the bell. Here are some of the reactions:

One of India's most flamboyant skippers, Azharuddin's career came to a controversial end after when he was implicated in the infamous match-fixing scandal in 2000 and subsequently banned for life by the BCCI.

Azhar had fought the decision in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which ruled in his favour in 2012. The Indian cricket board didn't challenge the court order and later made it clear that it no longer prohibited Azharuddin from holding any position in the ICC or BCCI or its affiliated associations.

Azhar, who captained India in 47 Tests, played 99 Tests for India and scored 6,215 runs at an average of 45.03. He represented the national team in 334 One-day Internationals and made 9,378 runs at an average of 36.92.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Gautam Gambhir Mohammad Azharuddin Eden Gardens India vs West Indies 2018 Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Gambhir was trolled for criticizing Azharuddin's Eden Gardens Honour
  • Azharuddin rang the bell at Eden Gardens before start of 1st T20I
  • Gambhir in his tweet slammed the BCCI, CoA and CAB
Related Articles
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down As Skipper Of Delhi Ranji Team
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down As Skipper Of Delhi Ranji Team
"This Is Shocking": Gautam Gambhir Outraged By Eden Gardens Honour For Mohammad Azharuddin
"This Is Shocking": Gautam Gambhir Outraged By Eden Gardens Honour For Mohammad Azharuddin
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Retirement, Says Will Quit When No Emotions Involved
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Retirement, Says Will Quit When No Emotions Involved
Gautam Gambhir Turns 37: Sachin Tendulkar Extends Birthday Greetings To World Cup Winner
Gautam Gambhir Turns 37: Sachin Tendulkar Extends Birthday Greetings To World Cup Winner
From Virender Sehwag To Gautam Gambhir, Indian Stars Recall Historic 2007 World Twenty20 Triumph
From Virender Sehwag To Gautam Gambhir, Indian Stars Recall Historic 2007 World Twenty20 Triumph
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 19 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.