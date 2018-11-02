Jammu And Kashmir Pacer Mohammed Mudhasir Becomes First Bowler To Take Hat-Trick In 2018-19 Ranji Trophy

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Mohammed Mudhasir achieved a commendable milestone on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy when he bagged the first hat-trick of the 2018-19 season in the Elite Group C clash against Rajasthan at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday. Mohammed Mudhasir further went on to add a fourth wicket in the fourth successive delivery to become only the second bowler in the history of Ranji Trophy to achieve the feat.

Shankar Saini was the other bowler to scalp four wickets in four successive delivers. He achieved the rare feat while playing for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in November 1988.

The 30-year-old Mudhasir's wickets came in the form of Chetan Bist, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Rahul Chahar, and Tanvir Mashart Ul-Haq. He also became the first bowler in Ranji Trophy to get his four successive wickets via LBW decisions.

In the match, Jammu and Kashmir skipper Parvez Rasool opted to bowl with Rajashtan managing to put 379 runs on board in the first innings, thanks to a century from opener Chetan Bist (159) and a half-century Ashok Menaria (59).

For Jammu and Kashmir, Mudhasir was the pick of the bowlers scalping five wickets while giving away 90 runs.

In reply, the away side were reeling at 186 runs for the loss of seven wickets at stumps.