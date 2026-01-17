India vs Bangladesh Live Updates, U-19 World Cup 2026: India will take on Bangladesh in their second Group A match of ICC U19 World Cup 2026 on Saturday in Bulawayo. The focus will be on the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who will be eyeing a big knock in today's match. However, the match will also be an interesting one, given India's ongoing tensions with Bangladesh. Earlier on Thursday, Ayush Mhatre and Co began their campaign with a six-wicket victory in the rain-hit encounter against USA. Henil Patel led a ruthless bowling display with an excellent five-wicket haul, bundling out USA for only 107. India's target was revised to 96 in 37 overs after rain interrupted proceedings. India went home with 118 balls to spare under the DLS method. (Live Scorecard)

Live Updates of India vs Bangladesh, U19 World Cup 2026 Group A match -