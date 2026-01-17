Advertisement
ICC U19 World Cup 2026 15 Jan 26 to 06 Feb 26
India vs Bangladesh Live Updates, U-19 World Cup 2026: India will take on Bangladesh in their second Group A match of ICC U19 World Cup 2026 on Saturday in Bulawayo. The focus will be on the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who will be eyeing a big knock in today's match. However, the match will also be an interesting one, given India's ongoing tensions with Bangladesh. Earlier on Thursday, Ayush Mhatre and Co began their campaign with a six-wicket victory in the rain-hit encounter against USA. Henil Patel led a ruthless bowling display with an excellent five-wicket haul, bundling out USA for only 107. India's target was revised to 96 in 37 overs after rain interrupted proceedings. India went home with 118 balls to spare under the DLS method. (Live Scorecard)

Live Updates of India vs Bangladesh, U19 World Cup 2026 Group A match -

Jan 17, 2026 12:04 (IST)
Share

U19 World Cup Live: No Bangladesh Visa for Indian official

Andrew Ephgrave, the ICC's Head of Anti-Corruption and Security, travelled to Dhaka alone on 17th January to address the ongoing deadlock regarding Bangladesh's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. His colleague, a senior ICC executive of Indian nationality, however, was reportedly forced to remain behind after failing to secure a visa on time, as per local media reports.

Jan 17, 2026 11:58 (IST)
Share

Ind U19 vs Ban U19 Live: India-Bangladesh's political battle

Today’s India-Bangladesh clash is overshadowed by intense political friction. Relations between the two countries soured following Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exit amid concerns over the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh, leading to the BCB’s subsequent refusal to travel to India for the T20 World Cup. The animosity reached a new high this week after a BCB official sparked outrage by labelling former captain Tamim Iqbal an "Indian agent."

Jan 17, 2026 11:50 (IST)
Share

Ind U19 vs Ban U19 Live: India's big win vs USA

Five-time champions India started their campaign on expected lines, registering a six-wicket win over USA after bundling the opponents out for a paltry 107 in a rain-hit match, with right-arm pacer Henil Patel returning exceptional figures of 5/16 in seven overs and the other bowlers also doing a fine job.

Jan 17, 2026 11:49 (IST)
Share

U19 World Cup Live: India - the favourites

Seeking to continue their confident start to the tournament, a well-balanced India will begin as firm favourites despite facing a tricky Bangladesh in their second match of the ICC U-19 World Cup in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Jan 17, 2026 11:34 (IST)
Share

U19 World Cup Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026, Group A match between India and Bangladesh, straight from Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

