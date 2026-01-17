Australia's batting icon, Steve Smith, has opened up about a tense tactical disagreement with his Sydney Sixers teammate Babar Azam during their record-breaking chase against the Sydney Thunder at the SCG on Friday in the Big Bash League. While the pair shared a dominant 141-run opening partnership, a moment of friction occurred in the 11th over that left the former Pakistan captain visibly frustrated. After facing three consecutive dot balls from spinner Chris Green, Babar nudged the final delivery toward long-on for what appeared to be an easy single. However, Smith -- standing at the non-striker's end -- firmly sent him back, choosing to deny the run so he could retain the strike for the next over.

The decision was a strategic one as Smith wanted to be on strike to take the 'Power Surge' - a two-over period in the BBL where only two fielders are allowed outside the inner circle - specifically to target the shorter boundary.

The move paid off in spectacular fashion. In the following over, Smith unleashed absolute carnage on Ryan Hadley, smashing four consecutive sixes and a four in a 32-run over - the most expensive in BBL history. But, Babar wasn't happy to see his skills with the bat being undermined by Smith.

Steve Smith knocked a run back off the bat of Babar Azam, so he could have the strike for the Power Surge! #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/BaZET2UF2t — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 16, 2026

Speaking to Channel 7 after the match, Smith explained the high-stakes gamble.

"We spoke at the ten-over mark, and they [the captain and coach] said take the surge straightaway," Smith told the broadcaster. "I was like, 'Nah, give it one over. I want to hit to the short boundary. I don't want to screw up the first over. I'll try to get 30 off that over'. [I] think we got 32, so it was a good result."

While the tactics paid off and the same reflected on the scoreboard, Smith admitted his world-class partner wasn't immediately on board with the plan.

"Not sure Babar was too happy with me knocking back that single," Smith added with a grin.

Babar's frustration got the better of him in the 13th over. After finally getting back on strike, he was dismissed first ball by Nathan McAndrew, chopping a delivery onto his stumps for 47. As he walked off the field, the Pakistan star's emotions boiled over, and he was seen striking a boundary cushion with his bat in frustration.

Despite the mid-pitch drama, Smith's brilliance ensured a comfortable five-wicket victory for the Sixers in the ongoing BBL campaign. He finished with a blistering century off just 41 balls, proving his credentials in the shortest format once again.