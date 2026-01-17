Zimbabwe have boosted their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 preparations with the inclusion of Courtney Walsh to their support staff. The West Indies veteran Walsh joins Zimbabwe as bowling consultant ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, as per the ICC website. Walsh, with plenty of experience of playing in the subcontinent, has already started working with the side ahead of the global mega-event, which runs from 7 February to 8 March. Zimbabwe are in Group B alongside Australia, Ireland, Oman and Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe are making a comeback into the tournament, having missed out on the 2024 edition after failing to qualify via the Africa Qualifier in 2023. However, there was no stopping the side on this occasion, as they qualified via the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025, alongside Namibia.

Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni stated that the appointment was aimed at strengthening the team's technical depth ahead of the global event.

"Courtney Walsh brings unparalleled experience and insight at the highest level of international cricket, particularly in fast bowling," he said.

"As we prepare for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, it was important for us to bring in someone who understands what it takes to succeed on the global stage. Courtney's knowledge, professionalism and ability to mentor players will be invaluable as we sharpen our bowling resources for the challenges ahead, " he added.

Zimbabwe will open their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign against Oman at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on 9 February, before a meeting with Australia at the R. Premadasa Stadium on 13 February.

