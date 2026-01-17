The 'final round' of high-stakes negotiations between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) began with a logistical nightmare, after a planned two-man delegation was halved due to visa complications. Andrew Ephgrave, the ICC's Head of Anti-Corruption and Security, travelled to Dhaka alone on 17th January to address the ongoing deadlock regarding Bangladesh's participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. His colleague, a senior ICC executive of Indian nationality, however, was reportedly forced to remain behind after failing to secure a visa on time, as per local media reports.

The visit is being viewed as a "last-ditch" effort by the game's global governing body to resolve a diplomatic and sporting crisis that has cast a shadow over the tournament, which is scheduled to begin on 7 February.

At the heart of the dispute is a security concern raised by the Bangladesh government and the BCB. Bangladesh has formally requested the top cricketing body to shift their scheduled group-stage matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing the current political climate and safety concerns for their players and staff.

With the absence of his colleague, the weight of the negotiations now rests solely on Ephgrave. A former British police officer with extensive experience in international sports security, Ephgrave is expected to present a comprehensive security plan designed to reassure the Bangladeshi authorities that their players will get the required security cover in India for the T20 World Cup matches, as per Bdnews24.

Visa Issue Sums Up Political Climate

The fact that an ICC official of Indian nationality couldn't procure a visa to travel to Bangladesh on time sums up the current political situation between the two countries. The ICC has not officially commented on the visa issue, though there's bound to be disappointment in the office.

With the T20 World Cup less than three weeks away, the clock is ticking for both Bangladesh and the ICC to find a resolution and end the impasse.

The fate of the tournament rests on ICC official Andrew Ephgrave, who has to find a way to convince Bangladesh to continue with the original schedule. A failed negotiation is expected to put the fate of the tournament in jeopardy, even before a single ball is bowled.