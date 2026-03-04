Angry over the Pakistan team's Super 8 stage exit from the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly decided to impose financial penalties on the players for their below-par show. According to a report in news agency PTI, quoting sources, the amount could be as high as PKR 5 million (approximately USD 18,000) per member. Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals and lost to big teams like arch-rivals India and England, while their Super Eight game against New Zealand was washed out. They beat Sri Lanka in their final Super Eight game, but not by the required margin, as they failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Former Pakistan cricket team star Mohammad Amir blasted the Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB for making scapegoats out of the players.

"If fines are the solution, apply them to everyone - from selectors to the administration. Players weren't forced at gunpoint. Hold selectors accountable for wrong combinations. Double the fine for them. Stop scapegoating players. This isn't the real solution. Why do players have to suffer all the time?" Amir said in a talk show.

"If you can't pick the right combination, the ones who selected the squad and chalked out the plans must answer. Will you fine Fakhar Zaman as well, who played just two games? What about Sahibzada Farhan?" he asked.

"Fines aren't the solution. I've said it from day one - invest in domestic cricket. That is where you will find quality players. If you are angry with someone, don't fine them; drop them and tell them to perform consistently for two years in domestic cricket. The biggest punishment for a player is being left out of the team," he added.

Pakistan players, who have central contracts, get monthly retainers plus match fees, win bonuses and shares in the Board's team sponsorship deals. It is very likely that there will be a detailed review of Pakistan players.

The performance of the players, according to the PTI source, has not only upset the PCB but also influential figures in the government.

"The feeling is enough is enough and these players, despite so much backing, let down the nation in big events," the source added