Pakistan cricket team roared in grabbing the limelight for all the right reasons this time. The 1992 World Champions, who were getting criticised for their back-to-back abysmal performances, finally regained form and thrashed England to clinch the three-match Test series 2-1. This is the first time Pakistan have won a three-match Test series after losing the first Test since they beat Zimbabwe in similar fashion in 1995. The hosts rode on the performances of spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali and registered a nine-wicket win in the third Test in Rawalpindi.

After the memorable win, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood interacted with the former PCB chief Ramiz Raja. However, that interaction invited a lot of criticism as the Ramiz tried to mock Masood for winning the series after losing six Tests on trot.

"There are two things that you will see. One is how to play on seaming conditions and the other thing is if it is a one-off. How did you achieve this, six losses in a row?" asked Raja.

This is absolute disgusting behavior from Ramiz Raja.



Taken aback by the question, Masood remained calm and replied, "Ramiz bhai, we needed this win. The nation needed this win and I am really happy for Pakistan."

Moments later, Ramiz again mocked Masood over a particular shot, asking if he is planning to get control over it. "Yes, I will be able to control it Ramiz bhai," replied Masood.

This interaction went viral on social media as the fans trolled Ramiz was being insensitive towards the Pakistan captain.

Never forget that Ramiz Raja was one of the worst chairmen Pakistan have ever had whose negative effects can still be felt. And now he has the audacity to taunt Pakistan's captain after a series win just because his favourite was left out.



Noman and Sajid knocked over all 10 England wickets to dismiss the visitors for 112 as Pakistan raced to victory in Rawalpindi before lunch on day three of the third Test.

Captain Shan Masood hammered five boundaries in six balls, launching Shoaib Bashir over the ropes to complete a resounding victory, Pakistan's first home Test series win since beating South Africa in February 2021.

