Pakistan legend Wasim Akram drew sharp reactions from fans on social media for his angry outburst during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans. After Akram's Kings lost the match in a last-ball thriller, the Pakistan great slammed the sofa in front of him in a furious manner, with the entire incident getting caught in cameras. A number of fans were unimpressed by Akram's antics and now former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raj has also criticised him.

Taking a swipe at Akram, Ramiz said that the Karachi Kings president should be acting in a more responsible manner as such actions only create more frustration.

“You can't do anything while sitting outside. You have to back the players you have selected. You need to analyse things with a cool head. These gestures only create more frustration,” Raja said, as per Cricket Pakistan.

Raja further said that considering the positon Akram holds, it is important for him to be in control of his temper.

“Plus, it doesn't look good in terms of optics, if you can't control your temper, which is most important in this position, so it is better to be not in public view,” he asserted.

Sponsored by Vuukle

As for the Karachi franchise, they haven't kicked off the season in the finest manner, losing four of their first five games this season. They have won only once, beating Lahore Qalandars by 67 runs.

The PSL 2020 champions are placed fourth at the moment and have to win almost all of their last 5 matches if they are to qualify for the playoffs.

Featured Video Of The Day

Young Girls Who Eat, Sleep And Dream Cricket