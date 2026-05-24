Star actor Ram Charan issued an apology to Indian cricket team pacer Jasprit Bumrah after mistakenly calling him a 'footballer'. Ram Charan was present at the grand music launch of "Peddi" in Bhopal along with Janhvi Kapoor, AR Rahman and rest of the film's team. During a media interaction, he was asked to describe several India cricketers in a few words. He called Sachin Tendulkar's career a "Long legendary run", Dhoni "calm and cool", Virat Kohli "fire" and described Rohit Sharma as "He's everybody's man". However, when asked about Bumrah, he mixed up cricket with football. The video of his mistake quickly went viral on social media with fans commenting on his mistake and even creating memes.

#RamCharan Gets Confused Between Sunil Chhetri and Jasprit Bumrah#JaspritBumrah - I am your biggest fan. I love football, and you've taken it to greater heights. Love you, sir.#PEDDI pic.twitter.com/8EU3TRn7Z7 — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) May 23, 2026

Ram Charan later took to social media to apologise to Bumrah.

“Uff… I'm genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes. Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up - it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Uff… I'm genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes.



Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up - it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd



I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when… — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 23, 2026

He added that he respected the India fast bowler and was a big fan on his game.

Meanwhile, managing a niggle that Bumrah carried from this year's T20 World Cup into the ongoing IPL season resulted in the pace spearhead losing his "sharpness" despite Mumbai Indians giving him enough recuperation time, revealed head coach Mahela Jayawardene.

Bumrah's reduced effectiveness meant that he has just four wickets to show from 13 games for MI, and Jayawardene said the 32-year-old was fighting that unspecified injury in the earlier part of IPL 2026.

“(It is due to) a combination of a few things. Coming back from the (T20) World Cup, he had a slight niggle which he played with through the World Cup, so we gave him adequate rest to come back,” Jayawardene told reporters on the eve of their last game in this IPL against Rajasthan Royals.

In fact, MI allowed the India internationals in their line-up -- Bumrah, skipper Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma -- to join the pre-season camp only five days ahead of the start of this IPL on March 28. India had defended their title at Ahmedabad after an intense campaign.

(With PTI inputs)

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