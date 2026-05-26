In the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT), two of the defending champions' Madhya Pradesh lads, skipper Rajat Patidar and batting all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, could show up at their most dangerous to seal a direct final qualification for their team. When RCB takes on GT in Qualifier one, skipper Patidar and Venkatesh, two MP cricket veterans, will be in focus due to their stunning IPL knockout stage records. In five IPL playoff clashes, Rajat has scored 245 runs at an average of 81.66 and a strike rate of over 172, including a century and a fifty each. His 112* against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2022 eliminator remains one of the finest knocks played by a RCB batter.

Rajat's overall knockout record in T20s are even better when his showings for both RCB and MP are considered. In eight matches and innings, Patidar has scored 420 runs at an average of 105 and a strike rate of 183.4, including a century and three fifties.

The RCB skipper is enjoying his finest IPL season ever despite the leadership pressure, having made 393 runs in 13 innings at an average of 35.72 and a strike rate of 183.64, with four fifties and 32 sixes.

On the other hand, Venkatesh is playing his first IPL knockout match for RCB after serving Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for all these years. In five IPL knockout matches, Venkatesh has produced 234 runs at an average of 78 and a strike rate of over 149, including four half-centuries and a best score of 52*. These four half-centuries have come in succession from 2021-24.

This season, Venkatesh has generated impact everywhere, be it as an 'Impact Player' coming in to protect the wickets from collapsing further, as a middle-order hitter or as an opener, having made 158 runs in four innings at an average of 79.00 and a strike rate of 177.52, with a fifty and best score of 73*.

Will RCB's two domestic veterans guide them to a direct spot in the finals?

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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