Rajasthan Royals start life without Sanju Samson, but the 2008 champions will have a new captain in Riyan Parag for IPL 2026. With Parag looking to excel in his first season as full-time captain, RR will also bank on new recruit Ravindra Jadeja to provide much-needed solidity to the team. Jadeja and Sam Curran joined RR while Samson made his way to the Chennai Super Kings; however, the England international was ruled out due to a groin injury. Dasun Shanaka has since been named as Curran's replacement. RR start their campaign at home in Guwahati against CSK on March 30.

The onus will once again be on the openers-Yashasvi Jaiswal and the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. While Jaiswal has been a top performer for the franchise, Sooryavanshi has impressed everyone with his explosive batting style.

Rajasthan Royals - Full IPL 2026 Schedule

March 30 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - Guwahati - 7:30PM IST

April 4 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals - Ahmedabad - 7:30PM IST

April 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians - Guwahati - 7:30PM IST

April 10 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Guwahati - 7:30PM IST

April 13 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - Hyderabad - 7:30PM IST

April 19 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - Kolkata - 3:30PM IST

April 22 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals - Lucknow - 7:30PM IST

April 25 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Jaipur - 7:30PM IST

April 28 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - New Chandigarh - 7:30PM IST

May 1 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - Jaipur - 7:30PM IST

May 9 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - Jaipur - 7:30PM IST

May 17 - Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - Delhi - 7:30PM IST

May 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - Jaipur - 7:30PM IST

May 24 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Mumbai - 3:30PM IST