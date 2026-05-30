Pakistan vs Australia Live Streaming, 1st ODI: Pakistan are set to take on Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series on Saturday in Rawalpindi. Australia will be without their regular skipper Pat Cummins, along with pace trio Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, and opener Travis Head, all of whom have been rested to manage workloads following their stints in the IPL. Mitchell Marsh, who was initially appointed captain for the tour, has also been ruled out due to an ankle injury. As a result, Josh Inglis will lead the side for the series, with the remaining two matches scheduled to be held in Lahore on June 2 and 4. Despite the depleted squad, Inglis expressed confidence, stating that the team has enough talent to put up a strong fight.

Australia are expected to bring in 19-year-old batter Ollie Peake and pace-bowling all-rounder Liam Scott, while lanky pacer Billy Stanlake is set to make a return after a seven-year gap.

When will the Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI match be played?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI match will be played on Saturday, May 30.

Where will the Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI match be played?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

What time will the Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI match start?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI match will start at 5 PM IST (Toss at 4:30 PM).

Which TV channels will telecast the Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI match in India?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI match will not be televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI match?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI match is likely to be streamed live on the Sports TV Youtube channel in India.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season