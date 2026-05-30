Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI, Live Updates: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series on Saturday in Rawalpindi. With the ODI World Cup 2027 on the horizon, both teams will be eager to put their best foot forward. Australia will be led by Josh Inglis, with regular skipper Pat Cummins rested for the series. Apart from Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Travis Head have also been given a break. Meanwhile, Pakistan star batter Babar Azam is on the brink of history, as he is just one century away from surpassing legendary Saeed Anwar to hold the record for the most ODI centuries for Pakistan. (Live Scorecard)

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