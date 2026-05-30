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Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI, Live Score Updates: Pakistan Opt To Bowl; Babar Azam On Cusp Of Huge Milestone
Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI, Live Updates: Pakistan have put Australia in to bat in the first ODI of the three-match series on Saturday in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI, Live Score Updates© X (Formerly Twitter)
Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI, Live Updates: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series on Saturday in Rawalpindi. With the ODI World Cup 2027 on the horizon, both teams will be eager to put their best foot forward. Australia will be led by Josh Inglis, with regular skipper Pat Cummins rested for the series. Apart from Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Travis Head have also been given a break. Meanwhile, Pakistan star batter Babar Azam is on the brink of history, as he is just one century away from surpassing legendary Saeed Anwar to hold the record for the most ODI centuries for Pakistan. (Live Scorecard)
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PAK A vs AUS Live Score Updates
PITCH REPORT - Bazid Khan is pitchside with his assessment of the conditions.
The captain of Australia - Josh Inglis says the priority is to assess conditions quickly and communicate well within the side to figure out the best approach on what looks like a dry surface, with the aim of putting a big total on the board. On the possibility of going spin-heavy, he says it is a potential option, adding that the squad has been assembled with these kinds of conditions in mind after experiencing something similar during the T20s. On the debutant front, Inglis confirms Oliver Peake will make his ODI debut today, describing him as an incredibly exciting talent who has made a brilliant start to his career. He adds that one of Peake's biggest strengths is the composure he carries, a player who has shown up in big moments already and has a steady head over his shoulders, and he hopes there are plenty more of those to come.
The captain of Pakistan - Shaheen Afridi says that it looks like a spinning track. Adds that they played a practice game here and the ball was coming onto the bat under lights. Mentions that they want to restrict Australia to a low score and chase it down later. Afridi shares that playing for Pakistan is a dream and when you are leading your country in the 1000th match, it's a big achievement. They will try to enjoy the occasion and try to win. Shaheen says that the World Cup is on their minds and they want to build good momentum and put in a good performance. Informs that Arafat Minhas is making his debut, and wishes him luck.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghori (WK), Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Arafat Minhas (On ODI debut), Shaheen Afridi (C), Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.
Australia (Playing XI) - Matthew Short, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis (C/WK), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Oliver Peake (On ODI debut), Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake and Matthew Kuhnemann.
TOSS - It is time for the coin to go up in Rawalpindi. Both captains - Shaheen Afridi and Josh Inglis are out in the middle with Ramiz Raja leading the proceedings. Afridi gives it a flick, and it lands in favor of the hosts. Pakistan have opted to BOWL first.
A tough challenge - Pakistan have been Australia's kryptonite on home soil in the 50-over format. Since 1998, the defending world champions have made the trip, played the games, and come back empty-handed. The volume of series has been modest, sure, but nearly three decades without a series win in Pakistan is a drought that the visitors would like to end this time around. But Pakistan's recent trip to Bangladesh was a confidence-shattering one. Will a reinforced Pakistani side pose a tough examination against the world champions, who look a bit rewired with some big names missing? We shall find out. Toss and teams in a bit. Stay tuned.
Walking into the fortress - Rawalpindi sets an intimidating backdrop for the visitors. Pakistan's record at this ground in ODI cricket is nothing short of imperious. Seven wins from the last eight completed matches, with their solitary defeat coming in a Super Over against Zimbabwe. Beyond the Chevrons, neither New Zealand nor Sri Lanka have managed to leave Pindi with a victory either. For Australia, that is a formidable fortress to walk into, and the fact that the Aussies are returning to Rawalpindi for an ODI game for the first time since 1994, when they lost their only match played here so far in this format. This sets a unique challenge of unfamiliarity as well.
Greetings folks - New day, a fresh series. Cricket never stops. But we ain't complaining, mate! The stage is set for a blockbuster series in the making. Pakistan and Australia, in the 50-over format, are back at it, this time on Pakistani soil, as the Men in Green welcome the Baggy Greens for a three-match ODI series. With the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup quietly casting its long shadow over every bilateral series being played right now, there is far more at stake here than just the result on the scoreboard. Welcome to what promises to be a fascinating contest of strategy, skill, and nerve.
... MATCH DAY ...
Australia’s stern challenge in Pakistan - Amid the relentless rhythm of T20 cricket and the franchise leagues, the focus now shifts back to the 50-over game. The defending world champions have touched down in Pakistan for a three-match ODI series that carries more weight than the fixture list lets on. On the surface, a bilateral series. Underneath, the first real signpost on the road to the 2027 World Cup for both sides. Combinations will be tested, questions will surface, and the answers will matter. Rawalpindi hosts the opener before the action shifts to Lahore for the final two. A thousand reasons to show up - In a landmark moment for the country, Pakistan walk into this series on the cusp of their 1000th ODI. It becomes even more special with a passionate home crowd behind them. This is not just a number, it reflects a journey filled with legacy, emotion, and unforgettable highs. Bangladesh was a forgetful trip. Simple as that. But bad trips end, and home is where Pakistan remember who they are. Sri Lanka were swept 3-0 here in Rawalpindi. South Africa left with a 2-1 loss just before that. Five ODI series wins from eight since the 2023 World Cup, and at home, five wins from six ODIs in that run proves that Pakistan have had a massive edge over their opponents in their backyard. Rust, records, and a point to prove - Seven months away from 50-over cricket is a long time, even for world champions. Australia last played an ODI series and that was at home against India in October 2025, where they emerged victorious. But since that 2023 title win, the form line has been anything but convincing. 11 wins to go with 10 losses in 22 matches, a semifinal exit at the 2025 Champions Trophy as well. That also includes a home series defeat to Pakistan when they lost 1-2. In fact, Australia have not beaten Pakistan in a bilateral ODI series since 2019, when they dismantled them 5-0 in the UAE. It is a long drought for a side that owns the head-to-head by some distance, with 71 wins to go with 36 defeats across all ODI meetings, a record that speaks to decades of Australian dominance. The recent bilateral story, though, belongs to Pakistan. Reversing that particular trend is quietly one of the more pressing items on Australia's to-do list this time around. Squad updates - PAKISTAN - The big blokes are back - The hosts have named a 16-man squad and the headline writes itself. Babar Azam is back, returning on the back of a recent upturn in form after sitting out the Bangladesh series. His last ODI came against Sri Lanka in November 2025, and while the numbers since then read one century and a half-century from ten innings, the mere presence of Pakistan's most decorated batter changes the complexion of this lineup. And then there is Shadab Khan, who has been waiting even longer for this moment. The leg-spinning allrounder has not featured in an ODI since the 2023 World Cup, nearly two full years out of the format. Familiar faces, alongside fresh blood - One of the more striking updates from the hosts' camp is the omission of Mohammad Rizwan. A difficult PSL campaign and lack of form elsewhere has cost him his place, with Ghazi Ghori and Rohail Nazir named as the keeping options instead. In the top order, Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, and Shamyl Hussain keep their places after making their ODI debuts against Bangladesh, stepping up once again in the continued absence of Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman, both sidelined through injury. Three debutants from one series, straight into another against the world champions. The band is back together - Naseem Shah's road back has been a rough one. A back injury wrecked his PSL 2026 before it barely began. He is fit now, or fit enough, and Pakistan will handle him carefully. Ahmed Daniyal knows the feeling, too. A hamstring pull ended his PSL after just four games. Two quicks, both carrying the memory of recent breakdowns, both with something to prove about their bodies as much as their bowling. With captain Shaheen and Haris Rauf as the two frontline pacers, the seam attack looks every bit as threatening as it should. In spin, Sufyan Moqim slots in alongside Abrar Ahmed and Shadab, returning from a PSL campaign where he took 21 wickets for Peshawar Zalmi and walked away with the Player of the Series award as well. AUSTRALIA - A patched-up group - One of the biggest absences for Australia is Mitchell Marsh, ruled out with an ankle injury and replaced by Cooper Connolly, who won’t be available for the series opener. But Marsh is far from the only name missing. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc, the pace trio that has defined Australian cricket for the better part of a decade in all formats, are all unavailable, rested on workload grounds with IPL commitments also playing its part. Travis Head is absent too. When your first-choice captain, vice-captain, and three frontline quicks are all at home, patched-up is the only word for it. Josh Inglis steps into the captaincy, a role he has filled before under similarly thin circumstances. Around Inglis, there is still experience to draw on. Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa, and Nathan Ellis all make the trip. Matt Renshaw arrives with an opportunity to cement his credentials and more importantly, his spot in the squad ahead of the 2027 World Cup, while Matt Short has point to prove after losing his Cricket Australia contract. The squad may be depleted at the top, but there are careers on the line further down. Thin on stars, but still well loaded - Despite the high-profile absences, Australia arrive with no shortage of bowling options. Nathan Ellis leads the pace attack, joined by his Hobart Hurricanes teammate Riley Meredith. The most eye-catching name in the group, however, is Billy Stanlake. The towering quick has not played an ODI since 2019. Six years on the outside, and now a chance to remind everyone what that 2.1-metre frame can do with a white ball in hand. And with Cameron Green providing a genuine pace bowling option, their pace attack looks pretty sorted. Spin-wise, Adam Zampa leads the department, and he arrives with a record that commands respect. Only the great Shane Warne has taken more wickets for Australia as a spinner against Pakistan in the ODIs. A statistic that tells you everything about the kind of threat level that Zampa brings to the table. Matthew Kuhnemann and Tanveer Sangha complete a three-pronged spin attack that looks well-equipped for the subcontinental conditions. New faces eager to make a mark - Two uncapped names have earned their spots the hard way. Liam Scott and Ollie Peake arrive with genuine momentum behind them. Scott was named the Sheffield Shield Player of the Year for 2025-26. Peake's path has been different but no less compelling. He captained Australia at the 2026 U19 World Cup and has since graduated to the Australia A setup, building a profile that clearly caught the selectors' eye. The more intriguing case is Peake. Coach Andrew McDonald has backed the teenager publicly, urging patience from those who will inevitably reach for comparisons and conclusions before he has faced a ball. Peake arrives with a modest domestic record. Though he scored a couple of centuries in the recently concluded Under-19 World Cup, where he averaged 78 in the tournament. Team form (Last 5 completed ODIs, recent first) PAK - LWLWW | AUS - LWWWL. What to expect? The subcontinent is baking. Temperatures have been punishing across the region, and both fixtures in Rawalpindi and Lahore have been scheduled for evening starts to dodge the worst of the heat. That decision, sensible as it is, brings its own complications. Dew will settle as the night draws in, making the toss very crucial. The numbers at Rawalpindi further tilt the scales. Pakistan have won 19 of 25 completed ODIs at this ground, a record that speaks for itself. Add a restocked home side brimming with returning experience, set it against a young and somewhat patched-up Australian outfit finding their feet away from home, and the ingredients are all there for a cracking ODI series.