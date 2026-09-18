India Under-19 rode a blistering late assault from Anvay Dravid and a fluent half-century from Yashbardhan Chauhan to set up a seven-run win over Australia U-19 in a rain-truncated first Youth ODI in Rajkot on Friday. Thanks to Dravid Jr's onslaught, India posted 182 for six after the match, which also witnessed the U19 debut of Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir, was reduced to a 20-over each contest after rain interrupted play at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. The shortened format, nevertheless, saw an impressive debut for Aaryavir, who made 28 of 26 balls with five fours, even as his great father watched him play from the venue.

In reply, Australia U19 were stopped at 175 for seven after looking good to overhaul India's target at one stage of their innings, with skipper Jack Czosnek leading the charge with a 27-ball 55.

Openers Neel Patel (45 of 31 balls) and Hayden Barbulovic (40 off 24) gave Australia a fine start before Czosnek took charge of their innings.

However, Czosnek's departure in the 19th over put paid to the visiting side's hopes of securing a win.

Chauhan (2/28 in 4 overs) was the most successful bowler for India U19, capping a fine all-round performance on the day.

Earlier, Chauhan top-scored with 54 off 34 balls, while Anvay, son of former India captain Rahul Dravid, blazed away to 38 off just 18 balls, a knock that proved to be the difference in the end.

Anvay, who came in at No. 6, produced the India innings' most explosive passage, smashing two fours and three sixes. His strike rate of 211.11 provided the late impetus India needed after they had slipped to 88 for four in the 12th over.

Chauhan, who was joined by Anvay after the fourth wicket fell, made a well-paced 54, hitting five fours and two sixes. The pair added 69 runs to revive India's innings and set up a strong finish.

Earlier, Aaryavir made a promising start on his India U-19 debut, opening the innings and sharing a 45-run stand with skipper Lakshya Raichandani.

India finished with 108 runs in their final 10 overs.

Aaryavir's debut had attracted considerable attention, with Sehwag also present at the venue to watch his son. Anvay had already represented India U-19 in the Youth ODI series in Sri Lanka earlier this year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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