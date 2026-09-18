The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has begun its search for a new chief selector for the senior men's cricket team, with the current chairman of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, reportedly set to step down, according to sources. Agarkar, whose term at the helm of the selection committee is set to expire in the coming weeks, had reportedly sought an extension from the BCCI until the 2027 ODI World Cup. As per NDTV sources, Agarkar has expressed his intention to step down from the top job at the end of his term.

It is understood that discussions between the BCCI and Ajit Agarkar have already taken place, with an official announcement regarding the former pacer's departure expected in the coming days.

NDTV had earlier reported that Agarkar's tenure is all but over and that he had already chaired his final selection meeting when Team India's squad for the upcoming white-ball series was announced.

Sources had told NDTV that former India cricketer Parthiv Patel is one of the leading candidates to replace Agarkar, whose contract expires next month.

Along with the future of the chairman of senior selection committee, the BCCI is reportedly looking to fill up all five positions of the junior selection committee.

The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the board has received a lot of applications for the junior selection committee and it aims to complete the process within a fortnight.

"We have received a very large number of applicants and once the shortlisting is completed, then we will give it to our cricket committee," he said.

"They will be the competent authority to select for the junior selection committee, so that process is going on, and we are trying to complete it within the next 10-15 days time because all the five (current) selectors, their tenure is going to be over very soon," he added.

Saikia said the appointment of current Indian fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh is for short term but his performance would be assessed.

"Regarding the fielding coach of Indian team, we have appointed him for a short time, who is also a part of our COE as a fielding coach in Bangalore," Saikia told reporters after the AGM.

"We will be assessing his performance and as per the opinion given by the concerned persons in the team management, we will take a decision to continue his engagement as a fielding coach of the Indian team. That final decision is yet to be taken," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

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