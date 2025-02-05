Legendary Indian cricketer and former India head coach Rahul Dravid was filmed in a heated argument with an auto-rickshaw driver on the streets of Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. The video, seemingly captured by a roadside passerby, showed a visibly displeased Dravid arguing with the driver in his native language Kannada. As per reports, Dravid's car had suffered a collision with a goods auto, leading to the on-street argument between him and the driver. It is unclear whether Dravid was driving his car.

According to a report in news agency IANS, the accident took place on Cunningham Road, a busy area in Bengaluru. Sources stated Dravid was travelling from Indian Express Junction towards High Grounds when the incident occurred. The auto driver allegedly rammed into his car from behind while it was stuck in traffic. Sources said Dravid took down the auto driver's contact number before leaving the scene. More details regarding the incident are yet to emerge.

The video of Dravid being involved in a heated argument went viral on social media. Something being said about brakes could be heard from the argument.

As per a post on social media platform X by Times of India Bengaluru, the accident and subsequent argument took place on Cunningham Road after a minor collision. The post states that no one from either vehicle was hurt in the process.

Video: Rahul Dravid in an argument with an auto driver

Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid's car & a commercial goods vehicle were involved in a minor accident on Cunningham road in #Bengaluru. And unlike the #cred ad, #RahulDravid & the goods vehicle driver engaged in a civilized argument & left the place later. No complaint so far pic.twitter.com/HJHQx5er3P — Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) February 4, 2025

As per a report by Deccan Herald, the incident took place around 6:30P PM. The report also states that no case has been filed with regards to the collision and accident. The report also says that Dravid took the goods auto driver's phone number and the registration number of the auto before leaving from the scene.

Dravid, 52, is one of India's finest ever batters, having amassed over 24,000 international runs for the country across Tests, ODIs and T20Is. Dravid also led India at the 2007 World Cup.

Dravid's most recent involvement with the Indian team came as head coach. His tenure came to an end in July, after India lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 title.

Following that tournament, Dravid returned to former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR), taking over as head coach. He was involved with RR in the IPL 2025 mega auction, where the team made headlines for purchasing 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest-ever buy in auction history.