It's been a month since India lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 title, beating South Africa in the final. The result helped Indians ease the pain caused by repeated failures in ICC events over more than a decade. After India won the title, their return home was delayed by a few days due to a hurricane in Barbados. When India finally boarded a flight, it became one of the most tracked in history. The 16-hour-long flight, however, didn't just have members of the Indian team but also some journalists were stuck in the island nation.

Now, some details from India's return flight have emerged, suggesting that no player slept for more than 6 hours on the flight. In fact, in desperate need of some sleep, head coach Rahul Dravid had to sleep in the economy section.

"On this flight, Barbados to Delhi, I think hardly anyone slept for more than six hours. That would have been the maximum. At no point was anyone quiet. Everyone was mingling around. Players came to meet the members of the press and few others. Star Sports engineers were also part of the flight because theirs was cancelled and they were also accommodated. But there was a lot of interaction. Rohit Sharma came several times. I believe at one moment, Rahul Dravid came up to the economy section to figure out if there was a 4-seater because he wanted to sleep. He came there from the business class and slept there for some time," a producer said, as per Hindustan Times.

The report also suggested that Rohit, being the notorious character that he is, was scolding someone jokingly during the flight.

"I remember I was sleeping and I could suddenly hear Rohit scolding somebody. I saw and he was standing right there. But Rohit, in his style was scolding jokingly. After that, Hardik came, Rishabh came and they were all having discussions with the media. So obviously, there was a lot of chatter."