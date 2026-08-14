After retiring from international cricket as well as the Indian Premier League, Ravichandran Ashwin is now completely focused on working as a cricket expert. Known for his smart and terrific bowling, he turned out to be one of the best spinners in the world. Ashwin picked up 765 wickets while playing for India at the highest level. After his retirement, he has been using all his experience to analyse the game of cricket. It was just another day when Ashwin was recording a video for his YouTube channel, but the moment turned out to be a memorable one after the police knocked at his door.

Revealing the incident, Ashwin said that the police were at his house and the security guard was calling him multiple times, but he did not answer as he was busy recording the video. It was only when he received a call from his wife that the former India player realised something was unusual. He called her back, only to be informed that the police were waiting for him.

Giving further details, Ashwin said that he had applied for a visa and had therefore submitted his passport. The police officer was there to return the passport to him.

"The security of my house called me three-four times. He doesn't make these many calls. My wife also called me. Then I cut the call and asked. She told me, 'Police is at the door.' I had given my passport for a visa, so he brought that passport back," revealed Ashwin in a video on his YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat.

When asked in the video if verification is required even for players of his stature, Ashwin said, "I want to live the life of a normal person, so I prefer normalcy."

The spin great called time on his international career in December 2024. The following year, he retired from the Indian Premier League as well.

With 765 international scalps in 287 matches, Ashwin is India's second-highest wicket-taker across all formats, next only to Anil Kumble (956). He also won the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy with India.

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