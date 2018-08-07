 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy To Lead South Africa Against Sri Lanka In Faf Du Plessis' Absence

Updated: 07 August 2018 19:09 IST

Faf du Plessis was ruled out of the remainder of the tour of Sri Lanka due to a right shoulder injury.

Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy To Lead South Africa Against Sri Lanka In Faf Du Plessis
CSA on Tuesday named Quinton de Kock and JP Duminy as the respective stand-in captains © Twitter

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday named Quinton de Kock and JP Duminy as the respective stand-in captains for the remainder of the One-day International (ODI) series and one-off T20 International (T20I) against Sri Lanka. De Kock will take the reins for the last two ODI's taking place in Kandy and Colombo, while Duminy will lead the tour closing T20I in Colombo. South Africa lead the five-match ODI series 3-0. The one-off T20I will be played on August 14. "I have always found Quinton to have a good cricket brain, he understands the game," De Kock said in Kandy on Tuesday, according to CSA.

"With Faf injured, it seems like a good opportunity and chance for him to show that side of his game as a leader for the next two games. He is someone who understands the game, he is constantly helping the captain on the field, he shows good leadership on the field even as a normal player," he added.

Duminy had earlier led South Africa T20I team in Du Plessis' absence during the three-match series against India at home earlier this season, and returns to lead the group for the one-off match next Tuesday.

Earlier, Du Plessis was ruled out of the remainder of the tour of Sri Lanka due to a right shoulder injury. He suffered the injury after falling awkwardly while attempting a catch during the third ODI at Pallekele on Sunday, and was unable to field for the rest of the match.

Comments
Topics : South Africa Cricket Team Faf du Plessis Quinton de Kock JP Duminy Cricket
Get the latest India vs England news, check out the India vs England schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs England updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Faf du Plessis was ruled out of the remainder of the tour of Sri Lanka
  • Duminy had earlier led South Africa against India
  • South Africa lead the five-match ODI series 3-0
Related Articles
Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy To Lead South Africa Against Sri Lanka In Faf Du Plessis
Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy To Lead South Africa Against Sri Lanka In Faf Du Plessis' Absence
Reeza Hendricks
Reeza Hendricks' Ton On Debut Inspires South Africa To ODI Series Win
Quinton De Kock Steers South Africa To 2-0 Lead In Sri Lanka
Quinton De Kock Steers South Africa To 2-0 Lead In Sri Lanka
Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi Set Up South Africa
Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi Set Up South Africa's Big Win In First One-Day
Injury-Prone Angelo Mathews Will Not Bowl Against South Africa
Injury-Prone Angelo Mathews Will Not Bowl Against South Africa
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 05 August 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.