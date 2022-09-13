Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam didn't perform well in the recently-concluded Asia Cup tournament. But he is known to produce some shots from his bat that are simply exquisite. Among them is the cover drive. The batter looks at ease while delivering one the most famous shots from his arsenal, relying entirely on timing. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had posted a video of his cover drive shot on its Facebook page, which the users called "one of the best" in the world.

Now the same shot has made its way to the physics syllabus of Class 9 in Pakistan. A photo showing a question about the cover drive has been posted on Twitter by several users, including Pakistani journalist Shiraz Hassan.

The question was part of the Federal Board and originally appeared on Reddit.

"Babar Azam has hit a cover drive by given kinetic energy of 150J to the ball by his bat. a) At what speed will the ball go the boundary if the mass of the ball is 120g? b) How much kinetic energy footballer must impart to a football of mass 450g to make it move at this speed?" says the question, according to the screenshot now going viral.

Babar Azam's cover drive related question in 9th grade physics syllabus (federal board) (via Reddit) pic.twitter.com/I2Tc9HldsG — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) September 13, 2022

A few variables are also seen written below the question along with a formula to solve it. However, Twitter users posted their own solutions.

Others commented on the syllabus of Pakistan Federal Board.

Promoted

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan slammed Babar Azam for his "negative" captaincy in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka. Appearing on a television channel, Moin pointed out that Babar Azam should have attacked more when Sri Lanka had lost half their side in the first 10 overs.

Azam's last major score in T20I was against Australia in April this year, when he scored 66 runs during its visit to Pakistan. In Asia Cup, Azam only once crossed the score of 20.