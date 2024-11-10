Out-of-favour India batter Prithvi Shaw turned 25 on November 9 this year. The day became further special for him as he was named in Mumbai's list of 28 probables for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which is scheduled to be held from November 23 to December 15. Shaw's inclusion in the list of 28 players comes as a fresh lease of life for the explosive batter who found himself out of reckoning in the Ranji Trophy for the defending champions Mumbai. While a potential T20 comeback should be the talking point regarding Shaw, his viral video on social media has hogged limelight instead. In the viral clip, the young Indian batter could be seen dancing and enyoing a party, presumably of his 25th birthday. Shaw had shared the video on his Instagram story.

Watch the video here:

My Man Prithvi Shaw having time which Sachin , Lara , and Sehwag could just dream off =

.#PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/Zc1tfsDKf1 — Intent Merchant (@Socrates_hoon) November 9, 2024

Don't know whether he is like Lara, Sachin and Sehwag but he is currently Shakti Kapoor, Gulshan Grover and Prem Chopra.https://t.co/jFdcgqzA2z — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) November 9, 2024

The journey from next Sachin to next Kambli, has multiple milestones #PrithviShaw https://t.co/LFILk9NuBx — Shyamal Kishore (@shyamalkishore) November 9, 2024

25-year-old Shaw, who has played five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I for India since making his international debut six years ago, was dropped from the Mumbai squad for their away Ranji Trophy clash against Tripura owing to fitness and disciplinary matters.

He had not been attending Mumbai's training sessions on a regular basis and also appeared a "little overweight", which led to the selectors looking at other options.

"You have to look at his fitness and his running when he is on the field. The MCA has a rich history and there cannot be exceptions for a certain player," an official from Mumbai Cricket Association had told PTI.

The right-handed batter was seen going through his fitness drills on the second day of the Ranji Trophy clash between Mumbai and Odisha at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

(With PTI Inputs)