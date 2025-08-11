Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw's story is a perfect example of how an aspiring sportsperson should not be. Shaw, who broke into the scene with a brilliant form in domestic cricket and even hammered a century for India on his Test debut, was touted as another Sachin Tendulkar. However, things went downhill for him due to his inconsistency and lack of discipline. Resulting which, he was dropped not only from the national team but also from Mumbai's domestic team. Shaw led India to U19 World Cup title in 2018 and some of his teammates like Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag are making it big at the national level.

Recently, Rohit Sharma's childhood coach Dinesh Lad, who has observed Shaw from his early days, spoke about the 25-year-old batter's sudden downfall and stated how he chose the "wrong path".

"I have seen Prithvi since his childhood, from the time he was 10 years old. He was a highly talented player. But as I have said, everyone's journey is individual, and I don't know what exactly happened with him. Still, Prithvi Shaw was a very talented cricketer. Unfortunately, he went down the wrong path and ended up spoiling his cricket," Lad said on a podcast with Gaurav Mangalani.

Lad also spoke about the rise of players like Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre byt stated that Shaw's talent cannot be replicated.

"Even now, I feel there should be a batter like him, the way he used to bat. Although right now we have some truly outstanding batters. For example, the way Vaibhav Suryavanshi is batting, and the way Ayush Mhatre is batting. These are future cricketers in the making. They are getting ready in line. Indian cricket is almost at the top," said Lad.

Shaw made his debut for India in 2018 in a Test match against West Indies. He scored 339 runs, including a century, in five Test matches that he played for India before getting dropped in 2020.

Apart from this, he played six ODIs and one T20I for India and his last appearance for the national side came in 2021.