Former India captain MS Dhoni is one of the most respected and loved cricketers in the world. He has one of the most inspiring journeys in sports history. From working as a ticket collector at a railway station, the Jharkhand-born transformed into India's biggest trophy collector, leading the team to ICC T20 World Cup 2007, ICC ODI World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 as skipper. Inspired by his journey, a fan paid tribute to Dhoni by posting a pinch-to-zoom style video describing the major events in his life.

Watch it here:

MS Dhoni made his international debut in 2004 and made a name for himself as a ferocious hitter of the cricket ball, but mellowed down with time to a finisher who would guide his team to wins with his calculated aggression and amazing tactics.

Dhoni's strongest format was the ODIs. In 350 games in the format, he scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India, with the best score of 183 not out. The wicketkeeper-batter is India's fifth-highest scorer in ODIs (with Sachin Tendulkar at the top with 18,426 runs). He is also the 11th most successful ODI batter of all time. The fact that he managed to score 10,000-plus runs at an average of over 50 while coming down the order makes his statistics even more astonishing.

Dhoni plays for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and led the side to their fifth title during the recently concluded edition. However, his participation as a player in IPL 2024 will be dependent on his fitness.

(With ANI Inputs)