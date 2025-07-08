The Uttar Pradesh Police registered a case against cricketer Yash Dayal following allegations of deception, physical abuse and mental harrassment made by a Ghaziabad-based woman. According to a senior police officer, the FIR against the 27-year-old cricketer was filed at the Indirapuram police station on Sunday under BNS Section 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means, including a false promise of marriage). The action was taken after the woman complained to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through IGRS (integrated grievance redressal system) on June 21. She alleged that she was physically and mentally exploited by the cricketer during their five-year relationship and added that his family also made false promises to her during that time.

The FIR against Yash Dayal was accessed by NDTV.

"I was in a relationship with him for the past 5 years. He had physical relations with me under the false promise of marriage. He introduced me to his family and they treated me like their daughter-in-law. But, the truth is that he used the relationship for just physical and mental exploitation. Whenever I questioned him about his relations with other women, I was subjected to physical torture," the FIR stated.

"But he apologised later to manipulate me. I was mentally broken due to this behaviour. He broke my self-confidence and made me dependent on him - both financially and mentally. I was suffering from depression for quite some time and it was difficult for me to lead a normal life. I tried to hurt commit suicide on multiple occassions because I was unable to deal with the mental torture."

"He, along with family, continued to manipulate me by saying that I will become his wife. I also came to know that while having a relationship with me, he was involved in multiple affairs with other women. I was emotionally distressed after knowing this. I left it to God's justice but after knowing the entire truth, I decided to fight for my self respect,"