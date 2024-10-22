When India tour Australia for a five-match Test series in November, Virat Kohli could be in for a surprise challenge. That's what Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne believes, who said that he thinks he can bowl bouncers up to 135 kmph, in an interview with Australian channel Channel 7. Labuschagne said that while he had never hit the 135 kmph mark, he has gotten quite close. In the interview, Labuschagne engaged in some friendly banter, saying that he'd like to see whether Kohli would duck his bouncers.

Labuschagne claimed that he can bowl up to 135 kmph, and even has a bouncer up his arsenal.

"Are you going to get the number three of Australia rolling in, bowling bouncers to Virat Kohli? People want to see that. You want to see, can you play on someone's ego. Like, 'are you going to be ducking bouncers from Marnus?" said Labuschagne jokingly in the interview, hosted by Australian YouTube creators The Grade Cricketer.

"I'd love to hit a little 135 bouncer. I've got that in me, I reckon. My highest recorded is 132. So 3 kmph," added Labuschagne in jest.

Labuschagne has 13 Test wickets so far in his 50-game long career, where he bowls legbreaks.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli will be eager to get into action against Australia, having missed three of the four Tests Down Under the previous occasion. Kohli has scored only one half-century in Tests so far in 2024.

Labuschagne is expected to be a crucial cog in the Australia middle order, as they aim to get back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having lost the last four series against India by a margin of 2-1 each time. Averaging nearly 50 in Tests, Labuschagne is expected to star at No. 3 for Australia.

Meanwhile, Australia have confirmed that Steve Smith will no longer open in Tests, and go back to his original slot of No. 4.