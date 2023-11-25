Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Sanju Samson, who was snubbed from the ODI World Cup 2023 squad, said that Rohit Sharma was the first or second person who called him and talked. Speaking on a YouTube channel called 'I AM with Dhanya Varma', the 29-year-old said that Rohit told him that he hit too many sixes against the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-handed batter also said that he had great support from the 'Men in Blue' skipper.

"Rohit Sharma was the first or second person who came to me and talked. He told me, 'Hey Sanju, wassup. You performed well in the IPL but hit too many sixes against the Mumbai Indians. You bat really well.' I had great support from him," Samson said.

The right-handed batter said that people call him unluckiest but Sanju thinks he has achieved more than he could.

"People call me the unluckiest cricketer, but where I've reached currently, it's much more than what I thought I could," he added.

Sanju Samson made his international debut in 2015 in the 20-over format, following which he played 24 matches and scored 374 runs.

In the ODI format, he has appeared in 12 innings and scored 390 runs with an average of 55.71.

Even though Samson's record in international cricket is not eye-catching but in IPL, the wicketkeeper-batter has played 152 matches and scored 3888 runs.

The Keralite last played his international match in the second T20I match against Ireland in August 20, in which he played a 40-run knock from 26 balls.