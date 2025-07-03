Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for appointing Azhar Mahmood as interim head coach of the team. Akmal said he "didn't understand the logic" behind the appointment and questioned the PCB for its lack of seriousness and poor managment. Speaking on The Game Plan Podcast on YouTube, Akmal likened Mahmood's appointment to PCB's controversial move of naming Mickey Arthur as director of cricket while the South Africa was remained committed to English county side Hampshire.

"I just don't understand the logic behind this decision. It's exactly like the time PCB made Mickey Arthur director of cricket while allowing him to continue working with a county team. I couldn't understand it then, and I can't understand it now," said Kamran.

Akmal hinted that Mahmood's appointment reflects PCB's incompetence, blaming the board for the recent decline of Pakistan cricket.

"That role (Mickey Arthur) has continued, and it has brought many issues into Pakistan cricket. The same thing is now happening with the interim coaching setup. Before this, it was Aaqib Javed, then Mohammad Hafeez and now Azhar," he added.

Akmal also urged the PCB to focus on long term goals instead of pleasing people.

"These decisions reflect a lack of seriousness. When the PCB starts thinking seriously and acting professionally, it won't have to make such compromises or temporary appointments," Akmal pointed out.

"Everyone has been appeased, and now Azhar has also been rewarded. If you've made him head coach, then give him the full time and responsibility. Otherwise, what's the point?" he explained.

Former fast bowler and 1992 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup winner Aaqib Javed had been fulfilling the role as red-ball coach following the departure of Australian Jason Gillespie towards the end of last year.

Mahmood's first task will be preparing the side for their upcoming assignment for the new ICC World Test Championship cycle, which is scheduled to be when South Africa visits Pakistan for a two-match series later this year.

(With ANI Inputs)