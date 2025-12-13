The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has extended the deadline for investors to buy the two new teams in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by one week. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced that bids now can be submitted until December 22 instead of December 15. He claimed that the interest being shown by prospective investors from United States, UK, Gulf Countries in the two new teams of the PSL was heartening for the board. "The growing interest of foreign investors in the PSL is encouraging and we are waiting to welcome the owners of the two new franchises soon," Naqvi said.

The PCB is also holding a roadshow for the PSL today in New York and will have several Pakistan team members and also their Test captain Shan Masood in attendance.

Last Sunday also the PCB had held a PSL roadshow at the Lord's cricket ground in London, describing it as a major success.

But questions are being raised in cricket circles about how much the board has spent on holding these roadshows abroad and why the need to extend deadlines for the bidders of the two new teams.

The PCB also had former captains Ramiz Raja and Wasim Akram for the London roadshow and they are expected to also be present today in New York and again the cricket circle is questioning if these two former stalwarts have made themselves available for free? Though the PCB has made no official announcements but apparently it has kept a reserve price of 130 crores PKR for each new team which comes to about 470,000 USD.

