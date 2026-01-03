India vs South Africa, 1st Youth ODI Live Updates: India U19 have lost their second wicket in the form of Vaibhav Suryavanshi for 11 against South Africa U19 in the first Youth ODI match in Benoni. Suryavanshi was dismissed by JJ Basson. Currently, Abhigyan Kundu and Vedant Trivedi are standing unbeaten for two-down India. Suryavanshi is also leading India in the series in the absence of regular skipper Ayush Mhatre and vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra, who are out due to wrist injuries. Earlier, South Africa captain Muhammad Bulbulia won the toss and opted to bowl against India.

Live Updates of India U19 vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI Match in Benoni: