India vs South Africa, 1st Youth ODI Live Updates: India U19 have lost their second wicket in the form of Vaibhav Suryavanshi for 11 against South Africa U19 in the first Youth ODI match in Benoni. Suryavanshi was dismissed by JJ Basson. Currently, Abhigyan Kundu and Vedant Trivedi are standing unbeaten for two-down India. Suryavanshi is also leading India in the series in the absence of regular skipper Ayush Mhatre and vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra, who are out due to wrist injuries. Earlier, South Africa captain Muhammad Bulbulia won the toss and opted to bowl against India.
Live Updates of India U19 vs South Africa U19, 1st Youth ODI Match in Benoni:
1st Youth ODI Live: Trivedi deals in 4s
Vedant Trivedi is standing like a strong wall for India as he is slowly stealing boundaries from the Proteas. In the previous over of Bayanda Majola, he hits a boundary and keeps the scoreboard going for two-down India.
IND U19 44/2 (10 overs)
IND U19 vs SA U19 Live: India cautious
After losing two wickets in quick successions, India are not taking any risks. Vedant Trivedi has been joined Abhigyan Kundu and the duo is forming a steady partnership. In the previous two overs, the duo scored just three runs as India aim for boundaries in the upcoming overs.
IND U19 38/2 (9 overs)
IND U19 vs SA U19 Live: OUT
OUT!!! Vaibhav Suryavanshi's approach does not fetch required results as he perishes for 11 on JJ Basson's delivery. Suryavanshi, who earlier hit two boundaries on Basson, ends up getting caught by Lethabo Phahlamohlaka. Second wicket for India as they are in deep trouble.
IND U19 34/2 (6.1 overs)
IND U19 vs SA U19 Live: Suryavanshi changes gears
WOAH!!! Vaibhav Suryavanshi changes gears and hammers two boundaries. JJ Basson becomes his prey and gets hit for two boundaries. Suryavanshi, who is widely known for his attacking style, is showing a different approach today. Let's see if it works for him.
IND U19 26/1 (5 overs)
1st Youth ODI Live: 7 runs off the over
India are off to cautious start after losing the first wicket of Aaron Varghese. Surprisingly, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is also not showing his fiery side and slowly moving ahead in the game, along with Vedant Trivedi. In the previous over of Bayanda Majola, Vedant hits a boundary as Proteas bowlers concedes seven runs.
IND U19 18/1 (4 overs)
1st Youth ODI Live: OUT
OUT!!! Big blow for India as they lose the wicket of Aaron Varghese on the first delivery of the second over by Bayanda Majola. Majola traps Varghese, who ends up giving a catch to Jorich Van Schalkwyk. First wicket gone for India.
IND U19 5/1 (1.1 overs)
1st Youth ODI Live: Steady start for India
India are off to a steady start as Aaron Varghese and Vaibhav Suryavanshi open the innings against South Africa U19. In the first over by JJ Bason, Varghese hits a boundary as India score five runs. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is yet to face his first delivery of the day.
IND U19 5/0 (1 over)
1st Youth ODI Live: Suryavanshi the captain
This is going to be a special series as India will be led by 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi as regular Ayush Mhatre and vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra are out due to wrist injuries.
1st Youth ODI Live: Toss
South Africa U19 captain Muhammed Bulbulia wins toss, opts to bowl against India U19 in Benoni.