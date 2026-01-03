The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have confirmed that Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been released from their Indian Premier League (IPL) squad following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to do so. The call was taken amid excessive controversy and debate surrounding the player's participation in the cash-rich event. “Kolkata Knight Riders confirms that BCCI/IPL, as the regulator of IPL, has instructed it to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The release has been carried out following due process and consultations, upon the instruction of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. BCCI will allow Kolkata Knight Riders a replacement player in line with IPL regulations, and further details will be communicated in due course,” the franchise said in a statement.

Earlier on Saturday, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the board had asked the three-time champions to release Rahman from their squad and allowed them to look for a replacement player. “The BCCI has instructed KKR to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad, while also allowing the franchise to name a replacement,” he told IANS.

The decision was made following reports of violence against members of the Hindu community in Bangladesh in December. Additionally, critics had voiced their disapproval of Rahman's involvement in the IPL.

Rahman drew significant attention after KKR acquired him for a record Rs 9.20 crore at the December mini-auction, making him the highest-paid Bangladeshi cricketer in IPL history. He was purchased from a starting bid of Rs 2 crore amid a fierce bidding war between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals.

The 30-year-old player has claimed 65 wickets over 60 matches, maintaining an economy rate of 8.13 since his IPL debut with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016. He has represented several franchises: Mumbai Indians in 2018, Rajasthan Royals in 2021, Delhi Capitals during 2022-23, and Chennai Super Kings in 2024.

He represented DC in IPL 2025 after being named as Jake Fraser-McGurk's injury replacement.

