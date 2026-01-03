In a breathtaking display of raw power and clinical hitting, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Saturday clobbered nearly half a dozen sixes, including five in an over, on way to a 93-ball 133, for Baroda against Vidarbha in their Vijay Hazare Trophy contest here. Pandya hit an overall 11 sixes and eight fours to turn the tables on Vidarbha, who had taken control of the game by reducing Baroda to 71 for five at one stage and then 136 for six in the first half. Batting as low as No 7 in his first match of the competition, Pandya came out all guns blazing to bring up his maiden List A century in his 119th match, taking Baroda to a competitive total of 293 for nine in their 50 overs.

This milestone was a long time coming for the flamboyant cricketer, who chose the perfect moment to exhibit his finishing prowess and stabilise a crumbling innings. His ability to absorb pressure while maintaining a high strike rate provided a masterclass in modern limited-overs batting.

In the 39th over, Pandya went after Vidarbha spinner Parth Rekhade to collect a total of 34 runs, which included five sixes and a four. The atmosphere at the ground was electric as Rekhade struggled to find a length that Pandya could not exploit. The first five balls of the left-arm spinner went flying over the ropes, while the final ball was hit for a boundary. Pandya's innings included only 31 singles as he launched the counter-attack, hitting most of his sixes in the midwicket region and over long-on. A few also went flying over long-off, showcasing his incredible strength and reach.





A maiden List A brought up in some style



Hardik Pandya was on 66 off 62 balls against Vidarbha...and then he went berserk in the 39th over to complete his 100, smashing five sixes and a four



Scorecard https://t.co/MFFOqaBuhP#VijayHazareTrophy… pic.twitter.com/pQwvwnI7lb — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 3, 2026

Pandya's domination could also be judged with the fact that the next best batter in Baroda's innings was Vishnu Solanki, who made 26. This stark contrast in scores highlights how much of a "one-man show" the performance truly was. While his teammates found it difficult to navigate the conditions and the opposition's disciplined lines, Pandya seemed to be playing on a different surface entirely. By the time he was eventually dismissed, he had not only salvaged the innings but had also instilled a sense of belief in the Baroda camp that a winning total was within their grasp.

