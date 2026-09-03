Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has lashed out at critics of the board's decision to sack seven players and two coaching staff members of the Pakistan cricket team during their ongoing Test tour of England. After Pakistan went 2-0 down in the three-match series, the PCB sent seven players from the squad home, including star names like Mohammed Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha. Pakistan's Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also released, and were replaced by their white-ball counterparts Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke. Naqvi has defended the decisions and fired back at those who've criticised the drastic step.

"I have never been afraid of criticism, and I never will be," Naqvi told Pakistan-based media outlet Geo News.

As per the same report, Naqvi hit back at critics of the PCB's decisions. He stated that those who have raised questions have a personal problem with him, rather than an overall concern about Pakistan cricket.

Naqvi also said that he would have only taken the criticism seriously if the move had been called out by legends like Wasim Akram.

Numerous people related to Pakistan cricket have slammed the PCB's drastic decisions, including 1992 World Cup-winner Ramiz Raja, former batting stalwart Mohammad Yousuf and former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur.

Further defending the mass sackings, Naqvi said that Pakistan's fortunes, particularly in white-ball cricket, have improved since he took over as chairman of the PCB.

"Those who say cricket has been destroyed since I came - look at what the rankings were before," Naqvi said.

Pakistan are ranked fifth in ODIs and sixth in T20Is in the current ICC rankings, but have slipped to eighth in Tests.

Pakistan's third Test against England begins from September 9.

Pakistan squad for third Test vs England: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Fazal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Razaullah, Saad Baig, Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah.

Featured Video Of The Day

India Ends CWG Boxing Campaign With Record-Breaking Seven Gold Medals