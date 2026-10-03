India vs West Indies Free Live Telecast, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: India's under-fire bowling attack would be eyeing an improved outing with the pressure especially mounting on veteran Ravindra Jadeja when the home team takes on the West Indies in the third and final ODI on Saturday. India have dominated the series but rather than their performance, the talk has centered around the batting friendly nature of the pitches with the surface in the previous ODI producing more than 800 runs. Among the critics of the conditions have been India head coach Gautam Gambhir, who wants to see an even contest between bat and ball.

When will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be played on Saturday, October 3.

Where will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be played at PCA International Cricket Stadium, Ground A, New Chandigarh.

What time will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI start?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will start at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. DD Free Dish will liuve telecast the match for free.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster.)

Featured Video Of The Day

CWG 2026 Weightlifting Gold Medallist, Mirabai Chanu Get Hero's Welcome in Delhi