India vs West Indies 3rd ODI LIVE Score Updates: Rohit Sharma has survived two DRS calls, with India already two wickets down against West Indies in the third ODI in Mullanpur. The visitors rocked India with the dismissals of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill inside the first three overs. Jayden Seales struck off back-to-back deliveries to leave India reeling in the series finale. Ruturaj Gaikwad has joined Rohit Sharma in the middle following the two early dismissals. Eyeing a series sweep, India made three changes for the finale as Mohammed Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy were recalled to the playing XI, while the team management handed a debut to CSK pacer Anshul Kamboj. Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India vs West Indies Live Score: IND vs WI 3rd ODI Cricket Match Score, Toss, Playing XI And Latest Updates