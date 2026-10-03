India vs West Indies 3rd ODI LIVE Score Updates: Rohit Sharma has survived two DRS calls, with India already two wickets down against West Indies in the third ODI in Mullanpur. The visitors rocked India with the dismissals of Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill inside the first three overs. Jayden Seales struck off back-to-back deliveries to leave India reeling in the series finale. Ruturaj Gaikwad has joined Rohit Sharma in the middle following the two early dismissals. Eyeing a series sweep, India made three changes for the finale as Mohammed Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy were recalled to the playing XI, while the team management handed a debut to CSK pacer Anshul Kamboj. Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India vs West Indies Live Score: IND vs WI 3rd ODI Cricket Match Score, Toss, Playing XI And Latest Updates
IND vs WI LIVE Score: Dropped by Hope!
Hope has put down a sitter! It trickled down the leg side, and it was a straightforward catch for the wicketkeeper. However, Hope somehow spills it, and Gaikwad gets a massive lifeline.
IND: 28/2 (10.1)
IND vs WI LIVE Score: Rohit survives again!
Struck on the pads, and the umpire raises his finger after a moment's hesitation. Rohit opts for the DRS after a chat with Gaikwad, who looked convinced it was sliding down the leg side. He's proven right by the review. Luck continues to favour Rohit!
IND: 23/2 (8.4)
IND vs WI LIVE Score: What a shot!
Full and inviting outside off, and Rohit creams it through the covers for four! Pure vintage Rohit Sharma.
IND: 18/2 (5.5)
IND vs WI LIVE Score: Rohit survives!
Big shout for an LBW! The umpire shakes his head. West Indies look confident, and Shai Hope opts for the review. This one jagged back sharply, but it always looked a touch high. The replays confirm the ball struck Rohit high on the back pad, and that saves him. West Indies lose a review!
IND: 9/2 (4.4)
IND vs WI LIVE Score: Bowled him!
First-ball duck for Kohli! This one comes back in sharply to flatten the middle stump. Kohli is stunned as if he has seen a ghost. Stunned silence at the ground, India rocked early.
Virat Kohli b Seales 0 (1)
IND: 3/2 (2.4)
IND vs WI LIVE Score: Wicket!
A soft dismissal! A tickle down the leg side and West Indies have their early breakthrough. Gill follows up his double century in the previous match with just one run here. He walks back for a solitary run.
Shubman Gill c Hope b Seales 1 (6)
IND: 3/1 (2.3)
IND vs WI LIVE Score: Steady start from Rohit!
End of the first over! Just two runs come from it. A cautious start from Rohit Sharma. Shubman Gill will take strike for the next over.
IND: 2/0 (1)
IND vs WI LIVE Score: We are underway!
Rohit Sharma faces the first ball from Jayden Seales! It's back of a length, and Rohit guides it towards the off side. No run.
IND: 0/0 (0.1)
Asian Games 2026: India trump Pakistan for men's cricket gold medal!
India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in Nisshin to clinch their second consecutive gold medal in the Asian Games men's cricket event. After posting 211 for six on a batting-friendly track, India restricted Pakistan to 192 for six despite a gusty 96 (50 balls) from Hasan Nawaz. Axar Patel was the pick among the bowlers for India with figures of 4-0-29-2.
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2026
Congratulations #TeamIndia for successfully defending the Asian Games Gold Medal
Scorecard https://t.co/g4wzZagyGj#AsianGames pic.twitter.com/sg7z4dhUzH
IND vs WI LIVE Score: Special day for Kamboj!
Big day for Anshul Kamboj having received his debut cap from Virat Kohli ahead of toss in Mullanpur. Go well, champ!
The reward for all the hard yards— BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2026
Anshul Kamboj receives his debut ODI cap from @imVkohli
Updates https://t.co/PhSJSbvW7C#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ pic.twitter.com/7BXPaNInoo
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI LIVE Score: Confirmation on the playing XIs!
No Ravindra Jadeja today as he, Auqib Nabi and Prasidh Krishna make way for India's three changes.
India: Shubman Gill (capt), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar
West Indies: John Cambell, Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes
IND vs WI LIVE Score: India win toss!
Shai Hope calls tails, but Shubman Gill wins the toss for the third time in the series. He opts to bat first. India make three changes, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mohammed Siraj coming in, while Anshul Kamboj makes his ODI debut.
Toss #TeamIndia have won the toss & will bat first in the 3rd #INDvWI ODI.— BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2026
Updates https://t.co/PhSJSbvW7C@mflone_ pic.twitter.com/f0koOT51EG
IND vs WI LIVE Score: West Indies' poor record!
West Indies eye redemption in the series finale, but they have lost 12 of the last 13 ODIs. There two highest ODI totals - 405 and 389 - have both come in defeat.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Kohli eyes huge two records!
Virat Kohli is tied with Sachin Tendulkar on 59 List A centuries and is just one hundred away from surpassing the batting great for the most international centuries at home.
Life is already cooked, but kohli will play tomorrow.. pic.twitter.com/c1GGcAdI1d— (@Raven_Twitz) September 26, 2026
India vs West Indies LIVE: Hello and welcome!
Greetings, everyone! Welcome to our live blog of the third ODI between India and West Indies from Mullanpur. India lead 2-0 in the three-match series and will be eyeing a clean sweep against the West Indies, who will have to go through the qualifiers for next year's World Cup in South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.
About time for the last match of the series— BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2026
New Chandigarh
2:00 PM IST
https://t.co/DTi7UzPc4R
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