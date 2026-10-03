Pranavi Urs has made history. The 23-year-old golfer on Saturday became the first Indian woman golfer to win a gold medal at the Asian Games, overcoming the fatigue of a sleepless night to maintain a slender one-stroke lead that also helped the country claim the team silver and round off its best show at the event in 44 years. The 23-year-old from Mysuru carded three birdies to recover from a horrendous triple bogey on the third hole, which had wiped away her three-stroke overnight lead.

With a final-round score of even-par 70, she ended with a total of 15-under 265 over four days, a stroke ahead of the pack. The silver went to China's Yin Ruoning (67), while bronze was taken by Singapore's Shannon Tan (68) following a playoff after both finished with overall scores of 266 in what was a tense finish for the top three.

"I like being the first to do things. People will come along and do more, but the first will always be the first," a jubilant Pranavi said after the historic triumph.

Pranavi's performance, which included birdies on the sixth, 10th and 13th holes in the final round, also proved crucial in helping India secure the team silver, with Aditi Ashok (67 in the final round) and Diksha Dagar (77 in the final round) being the other members of the squad.

Now a prominent Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) star, her groundbreaking achievement follows her triumph at the 2025 IGPL Invitational Mumbai, where she became the first Indian woman to win a professional open-field tournament against male golfers. IGPL is also NDTV's partner for the Golf Pro-Am, a tournament in which Pranavi's fiancé, Karandeep Kochhar, is an active participant.

NDTV spoke to IGPL CEO Uttam Mundy about Pranavi's achievement.

"I think, firstly, it's been a brilliant day, or rather I would say an exciting week. But today, Pranavi has created history. She's won gold for India in women's golf. I think that is fantastic. This is the first gold we've won through a woman golfer. And, of course, as far as the Asian Games are concerned, we've won a golf gold after almost 24 years. For us, it's a huge day. I've been following her and watching her live, and I had goosebumps when she finished. Today we also have the AM Green IGPL NDTV Pro-Am, and I think it couldn't have been better," Mundy said.

"Pranavi Urs has created history with her Asian Games gold win for India," said IGPL CEO Uttam Mundy as he lauded the IGPL champ and how it has created a perfect start to the NDTV Am Green IGPL Golf Pro Am in New Delhi today.#IGPL #Golf #GolfProAm #Delhi… pic.twitter.com/ECQntHQBAi — NDTV (@ndtv) October 3, 2026

Pranavi later admitted that she could not sleep the previous night and was nervous at the start of the final day.

"My boyfriend (golfer Karandeep Kochhar) couldn't sleep. My cousin sister Vidhatri couldn't sleep. They all called me and were like, 'We couldn't sleep. Could you sleep?' I was like, 'Nope.' So none of us slept last night. I just can't wait to get on a video call with them," she quipped.

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