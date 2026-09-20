NDTV on Saturday launched the new season of the AM Green IGPL Golf Pro-Am, a unique platform that brings corporates and professional golfers together. The NDTV-AM Green IGPL Golf Pro-Am returns for a bigger and bolder celebration of sport, leadership and meaningful connections. During the launch event, legendary India cricketer Yuvraj Singh joined NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal to unveil the trophy for the upcoming season. Season 2 will feature 10 Pro-Am events, expanding significantly from the six-city footprint of the inaugural edition.

"The whole idea is not just to expand the universe of golf but to make golf fun and bring in as many people as possible," said NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal.

"Golf can be hugely intimidating for those who don't play the sport. Just seeing everyone so focused. There is the authentic part of the sport, but the idea is to broaden the horizon."

Following a highly successful first season, the NDTV Golf Pro-Am is expanding its footprint with the inclusion of Vizag and Pune as new host cities. The event will return to Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad, while a partnership with the Indian Golf Pro League (IGPL) is set to further enhance the tournament's scale and reach.

IGPL CEO Uttam Singh Mundy, a former professional golfer himself, also spoke about how the sport has evolved over the years, particularly with the emergence of initiatives such as the NDTV-AM Green IGPL Golf Pro-Am, compared to the era when he was actively competing on the circuit.

"All I can say is that it's a completely different ball game today. When we were playing professionally, things were very different. We often talk among friends and wish we had some of the opportunities that players have now. Back then, the ecosystem was entirely different, but I'm glad to see how far the sport has come. For me, the transition wasn't that difficult," Mundy said.

The new season starts October 3 at Qutub Golf Course in Delhi.

Corporate professionals will once again have the opportunity to share the stage with sporting icons, including Yuvraj Singh, Leander Paes, Jeev Milkha Singh, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Jyoti Randhawa, Shiv Kapur, SSP Chawrasia and Gaurav Ghei.

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