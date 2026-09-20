Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is undoubtedly one of the greatest cricketers the game has ever seen. A key member of India's victorious campaigns in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, where he was named Player of the Tournament, Yuvraj retired from all forms of cricket in 2019. Since stepping away from the game, he has played an important role in nurturing young talents such as Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, continuing to contribute to Indian cricket in various capacities. However, his influence has extended beyond cricket. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Yuvraj developed a keen interest in golf and began pursuing the sport seriously.

Speaking at the launch event of the new season of the NDTV-AM Green IGPL Golf Pro-Am, Yuvraj interacted with NDTV Executive Editor (Sports) Gaurav Gala and spoke about his involvement in promoting golf. He revealed how he has helped young players overcome financial challenges and achieve success in the sport.

"When I started playing golf, I was playing with the young guys, one of those guys is on the IGPL tour Karandeep Kochar. Also played with Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shiv who are legends of Indian golf. Then I got to know that the younger guys, they don't have support. When I played cricket at U-15 and U-16 tournaments, the BCCI would look after us. In golf, I feel the younger guys are paying from their pockets," said Yuvraj.

"Golf is such a niche sport and people who can't afford it are leaving the sport and becoming coaches. I really want to help the young guys achieve their dreams. My foundation made some personal sponsors but it wasn't enough. Then i got the opportunity to do something big for Indian golf, thanks to IGPL," he added.

The 2011 cricket World Cup winner also revealed how the pandemic transformed his perception of golf and sparked his passion for the sport.

"I remember when I was young and travelling for cricket practice, I would often pass the Chandigarh Golf Club and tell myself that I'd never step foot there because it looked too slow. Then COVID happened. A new golf course opened and there was hardly anyone around, so I started hitting a few balls. One day I drove the ball really well, and for the next six days I couldn't do it again. That's when I became curious about what this game was all about," Yuvraj said.

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