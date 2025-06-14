Former Pakistan red-ball coach Jason Gillespie has taken a dig at Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi for the latter's absence from a crucial team-building session for the senior men's cricket team. The session was named "Connection Camp". Gillespie has alleged that while he and then white-ball coach of the team, Gary Kirsten, flew from Australia and South Africa, respectively, to be in person for the session, Naqvi got connected online. "Gary came up with this great idea of a connection camp. Everyone in Pakistan cricket basically shared their experiences in that meeting. I flew in from Australia, Gary flew in from South Africa, the Chairman Mohsin Naqvi dialed in Zoom," Gillespie told The Howie Games podcast, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

"He is based in Lahore, but he did not come, while Gary came in from Africa. We both felt that the Chairman could not even drive 20 minutes to come here - that was a bit unusual," he added.

The connection camp was organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board on September 23, 2024. It was done with an aim to improve communication, bonding, and performance in the national team. Senior players like Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, and Shan Masood were part of the session.

Notably, Gillespie and Gary Kirsten were appointed as the red-ball and white-ball head coaches of Pakistan cricket team in April last year on two-year contracts, but seven-eight months down the line, they resigned citing issues with the PCB over their authority.

In a major development regarding its men's selection committee, the PCB recently confirmed that four out of the five members will continue in their roles. The panel will still include Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Aaqib Javed, and former umpire Aleem Dar, as per ESPNcricinfo.

The only adjustment involves Usman Hashmi, who has been appointed as the new data analyst, replacing Hassan Cheema. However, unlike Cheema, Hashmi will not hold voting rights and will serve purely in the selection committee.

Reports of a complete overhaul had gained momentum recently, prompting the PCB to release an official statement refuting such reports. Interestingly, the statement also hinted at a more inclusive approach moving forward--suggesting that both the head coach and the captain of each format would now be consulted in the team selection process.

