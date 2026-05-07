Australian cricket team Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins has reportedly been offered a long-term contract worth around USD 12 million in order to ensure his availability for national duty with Test cricket being the main priority. The all-rounder, who is currently playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026, was offered a three-year deal that will see him earn USD 4 million per year, according to Sydney Morning Herald. Earlier, media reports claimed that an IPL franchise offered him an AUD 10 million (around USD 6.6 million) deal to to quit playing for Australia and represent them in global T20 leagues.

When asked about whether Australia's top players deserved long-term security and better remunerations, CA head of cricket James Allsopp told Sydney Morning Herald - “Absolutely. They've earned the right, they've been long-term performers for Australia across formats for a long period of time. There's only so far you can take them under the current constraints. That's definitely a priority at the moment.”

“It is a really tricky balancing act. One thing we do know is that the market pressure is coming at the players who drive the most commercial value. Your multi-format players like Pat, Josh [Hazlewood] and Trav, there's a lot of demand for those players. So ensuring they remain committed to Australian cricket is a really big priority," he added.

The report further claimed that the higher payout for Cummins will not depend on the number of matches he plays.

Meanwhile, Cummins expressed delight and said that the team was "clinical" after they defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 33 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Wednesday.

SRH defeated PBKS at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium to go to the top of the points table, despite a brilliant unbeaten century from PBKS' Cooper Connolly.

Cummins, who won the Player of the Match award for his contributions with the ball, praised his team's performance, highlighting their strong batting effort and clinical bowling display, noting that defending a total against a strong Punjab Kings side was challenging but well-executed.

"I think Punjab are a really good side, they were number one coming into this. I thought the batters to get up to what we did was sensational. I think that and then to close it out, no matter what the score is, bowling second against a side like that is always tough, but I thought we were quite clinical," Cummins said at the post-match presentations.

(With ANI inputs)

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