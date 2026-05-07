New Zealand have recalled fast bowlers Kyle Jamieson and William O'Rourke for the upcoming Test tours of Ireland and England, while uncapped allrounder Dean Foxcroft earned his maiden call-up in a 19-man squad announced by New Zealand Cricket. According to ESPNcricinfo, the former captain Kane Williamson was also included as New Zealand prepare for a one-off Test against Ireland in Belfast from May 27, followed by a three-match series in England beginning at Lord's on June 4.

The four-day Test match in Belfast will be New Zealand's first Test on Irish soil and will not be a part of the current World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

Jamieson returns to the Test setup for the first time in more than two years after recovering from a back stress fracture suffered in early 2024. The tall seamer has been carefully managed since his return and featured in limited domestic red-ball cricket for Canterbury during the Plunket Shield season.

O'Rourke also makes his comeback after an extended layoff due to a back injury and recently returned to competitive action during New Zealand A and ODI assignments.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter named an extended pace-bowling group that includes Matt Henry, Ben Sears, Zak Foulkes, Nathan Smith and Blair Tickner. Sears, Kristian Clarke and Michael Rae will feature only for the Ireland Test, which is outside the World Test Championship cycle.

Batter Henry Nicholls returned to the squad after a prolific domestic season for Canterbury, while Foxcroft was rewarded for consistent performances in domestic cricket and on the recent white-ball tour of Bangladesh.

New Zealand will be without allrounder Michael Bracewell, who has opted to step away from red-ball cricket, while pacer Jacob Duffy misses the tour as he awaits the birth of his first child.

The England series will also mark the second edition of the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy, introduced in 2024 in honour of Martin Crowe and Graham Thorpe.

New Zealand Test squad: Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Kristian Clarke (Ireland Test only), Devon Conway, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rae (Ireland Test only), Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears (Ireland Test and travelling reserve for England Tests), Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, Will Young (Ireland Test only).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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