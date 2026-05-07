Former Indian cricket team fast bowler Salil Ankola was admitted to a rehabilitation centre near Pune as he was suffering from severe depression, according to a report by The Times of India. Salil's wife, Ria Ankola, said that the former national selector has been "very upset" since the death of his mother in 2024 and has been struggling to come to terms with her absence. Ankola played one Test match and 20 ODIs for the Indian cricket team between 1989 and 1997. He took 15 wickets in those games before his career was prematurely ended after he developed a tumour in his left shin.

"Yes, Salil was suffering from depression and hence a couple of weeks ago, he got himself admitted to a mental health care centre near Pune. Salil was very upset ever since he lost his mother in October 2024, and was unable to process her passing away. So, recently, when he saw himself breaking down and was falling sick very often, he chose to get himself treated in a good place and in a peaceful environment," Ria Ankola told TOI.

She added that Ankola was on the path to recovery.

"We, as a family, are very happy that he has chosen to take a break instead of completely breaking down. He is recovering very well, working out regularly and will be back in no time to his first love, which was, is and will always be cricket, because he has always been a fighter and always comes out stronger than before. We, his family and his friends are always there to support him," Ria said.

"The cricket fraternity has been very kind to support him in his decision of taking a small break from work to heal himself," she added.

According to the report, Ankola underwent rehab a couple of decades back due to alcohol addiction. Salil made his international debut alongside Sachin Tendulkar against Pakistan in November 1989. He picked up two wickets in the match. At the domestic level, he played 54 first-class matches for Mumbai and Maharashtra, where he took 181 wickets.

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