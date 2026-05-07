Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan took a cheeky jibe at Punjab Kings after his team's 33-run win in their IPL 2026 encounter on Wednesday. It was Punjab Kings' third loss in a row and, as a result, SRH grabbed the top spot in the IPL points table. While SRH produced a brilliant batting display to score 235/4 in 20 overs, it was PBKS' horrible fielding performance that grabbed headlines. Kishan himself received three lifelines-two dropped catches and a missed stumping opportunity-while Heinrich Klaasen was also dropped once. Both batters went on to score half-centuries and, despite Cooper Connolly slamming an unbeaten century, PBKS fell well short of the target. After the match, Kishan posted pictures from the encounter on his Instagram account along with a cheeky caption: "Catch me if you can."

Meanwhile, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer rued the dropped catches by the fielders after the defeat.

Cooper Connolly missed a catch of Ishan Kishan in the eighth over when he was on nine, and the very next over, Shashank Singh dropped a chance to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen off Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling.

Kishan was given another reprieve in the 11th over when Lockie Ferguson dropped him again, this time when he was on 18. Both batters made the most of the lifelines, with Klaasen going on to score 69 off 43 balls and Kishan making 55 off 32, as PBKS's dropped chances proved costly.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shreyas Iyer said his team paid the price for poor fielding, especially early dropped catches, as the pitch slowed down and allowed Sunrisers Hyderabad to take control of the match.

He said that Cooper Connolly played a phenomenal innings under pressure, and also praised Yuzvendra Chahal for his fearless bowling effort. Iyer added that PBKS started the season well but needs to improve consistency and fielding standards to maintain momentum.

"It was a bit too much because we dropped catches at the start. The wicket kept getting slower. They played comprehensive cricket and showed us how to win the match. I feel we got a fairytale start in the tournament, and everyone was in a great space. If we are going to continue with the same form, that's not going to help us. Connolly is phenomenal. His mindset is top-notch. He has a knack for scoring big runs in pressure situations. The way Chahal bowled, he was fearless. Unfortunately, we weren't able to take catches," Iyer said.

(With PTI inputs)

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