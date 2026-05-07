Despite all his successes on the field, Gautam Gambhir continues to be a polarising figure in Indian cricket. Recently, former India cricketer Atul Wassan made a striking comment on Gambhir's aggressive personality. Wassan stated that Gambhir's "ego is on a different level", and claimed that a few members of the Indian team are not happy with his approach and management. While Wassan refused to reveal the names of the players, he also delved into past clashes between Gambhir and star India batter Virat Kohli.

Wassan accused Gambhir of being a bully, and claimed that he had had such a personality right from his youth days.

"I have known him personally since he was a child. I have had my issues with him. With him, it's about my way or the highway. He is like that, and he would bully a lot, even in Delhi cricket," Wassan said, in an interview with Vickey Lalwani.

"His nature is like that, right from the start. He came from money, an excellent player, and he is intelligent. His ego is on a different level. He thinks that if he says it's night when it's morning, it will be believed to be night. Fall in line. If you don't fall in line, you are on my hit list. He will try to harm you, but he has achieved a lot in cricket, and his nature helped him in cricket," he added.

Wassan questioned Gambhir's aggressive nature, suggesting that it is the confrontational personality that gets the best out of him on the field.

"The player he became is because of his nature. He couldn't give his best unless he fought. He probably goes and fights with the window in his home. But he hasn't realised when to get off this horse, now that he's retired.

"That's why he is confronting Virat Kohli: over-aggressiveness and an alpha-male kind of personality from Delhi," Wassan claimed.

Wassan followed up his analysis of Gambhir's character with a brutal claim that some players of the Team India dressing room are unhappy with the head coach's style.

"I am sure that all the players cannot be in a very happy place. Somebody will be sleeping on needles. This happens, personal likes and dislikes, and that too with such a strong personality. With personal likes and dislikes, and leading them with a stick, if you keep on winning, then it's fine. But if you lose, then you need to listen to criticism," he said.

Wassan refused to disclose the name of any player who may be dissatisfied with Gambhir's management.

"I know one or two of them; they won't say it openly. I can't say their names in this show. Everyone knows what's happening. But after sidelining those players, if you win, then it's your world. It's a team sport; nobody will listen to the player. If the coach wins even after all this, then the coach is right, and the player is wrong," Wassan concluded.

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