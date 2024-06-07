Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan lauded Australian pacer and Test, ODI captain Pat Cummins for carrying drinks for his team during their ICC T20 World Cup campaign opener against Oman on Wednesday at Barbados. During Australia's match against Oman, a very interesting and commendable picture emerged as Cummins, the captain who led Australia to ICC World Test Championship and ICC Cricket World Cup glory by beating India just last year, was seen carrying drinks for his teammates as he was not in the playing eleven for the game.

Pathan expressed his awe with the "Culture" of Australia, which chose to bench their multi-world championship-winning captain and one of their biggest superstars during a World Cup match, opting for the T20 cricket specialist Nathan Ellis in order to have a much more sharper and suited team for T20Is and give game time to a non-regular player. Even Cummins was carrying the drinks happily for his team, without any hesitation, despite the fact that he is a World Cup winning skipper for Australia.

"The CULTURE," tweeted Irfan

Coming to the match, Australia was put to bat first by Oman, who won the toss. Aussies were restricted to 50/3 at one point. Half-centuries from Marcus Stoinis (67 in 36 balls, with two fours and six sixes) and David Warner (56 in 51 balls, with six fours and a six) helped Australia reach 164/5 in their 20 overs.

Mehran Khan (2/38) was the top bowler for Oman.

In the run-chase, Oman kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Though Ayaan Khan (36 in 30 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Mehran (27 in 16 balls, with a four and two sixes) put up a fight, Oman could score only 125/9 in their 20 overs and lost by 39 runs.

Stoinis (3/19) also delivered a fine performance with the ball, with Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis and Mitchell Starc also taking two wickets.

Stoinis' all-round show earned him the 'Player of the Match' award.

