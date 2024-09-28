Around a week ago, Hardik Pandya sent the social media buzzing after uploading a video from his practice session. What grabbed atttention in the clip was the fact that Hardik was practising with a red-ball. This gave rise to rumours of the all-rounder's comeback to Test cricket. Hardik last played a match for India in the format in September 2018 and has remained out since that due to his recurring back injury. Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel has dismissed the rumours of Hardik's Test return by saying that he was practising with the red ball as white ball was not available.

"I'm not looking at Hardik Pandya (in Tests). He was practising with the red ball only because the white ball wasn't available. I don't think his body allows four-day and five-day matches. He has to play at least one first-class game (before being considered for selection in Tests), which is very unlikely," Parthiv said on Jio Cinema.

"The second Test was an opportunity for India to use Yash Dayal. And no, I'm not undermining Bangladesh, but if this Test match ends in a draw, it is very important to address that the next series will be against New Zealand, and then they won't be in a position to experiment," said the former wicketkeeper-batter," he added.

In 11 Tests for India, Pandya scored 532 runs at an average of 31.29, with a century and four fifties in 18 innings. His best score was 108. He also took 17 wickets at an average of 31.05, with the best bowling figures of 5/28.

In 29 first-class matches, Pandya has scored 1,351 runs at an average of 31.02 with a century and 10 fifties. His best score is 108. He has also taken 48 wickets, with the best figures of 5/28.

(With ANI Inputs)