Jemimah Rodrigues jokingly compared herself with the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Rodrigues shared a collage on social media that contained the images of all three of them. In the picture, Dhoni and Virat could be seen using their stretching ability to save their wickets during their batting, while Jemimah also held a similar pose to save her wicket in one of her matches. While posting the collage, the youngster funnily wrote: "Looks like I'm now part of Elite Company."

Looks like I'm now part of Elite Company pic.twitter.com/EkLJq7BaZF — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) August 16, 2022

Earlier, Jemimah had revealed that the understanding of her role in batting helped her improve her game.

"Smriti (Mandhana) had told me long back in the IPL (Women's T20 Challenge) in 2019 that you don't have to be a Harmanpreet Kaur or a Smriti Mandhana. You have to be a Jemimah Rodrigues. I think I have understood that role and it's helping me," Jemimah said as quoted by PTI. The comments had come post India's win over Barbados women early this month in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

While admitting that she is not a power-hitter, Rodrigues said that she rather focuses on hitting the ball in the gaps and steal singles and doubles.

Promoted

"Definitely, I've worked on my power game, but more than that, I've understood my game better. I'm not a power-hitter, I'm a placer. I can hit the (gaps for) singles and doubles well; I know how to manoeuvre the field. I think that is my strength," she said.

Talking about India women's CWG campaign, the team lost to Australia by 9 runs in a nail-biting final match to eventually take home a silver medal. They had advanced to the final by beating England.